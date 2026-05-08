Biofuels to Boost Investment, Extend Australia's Crude Oil Consumption

Advocates argue for a biofuels mandate in Australia to promote the industry's growth and lower emissions and fuel prices. Danny Elia told ABC News he could raise funds immediately to build a refinery, aiming to lower fuel prices for Australian consumers. Agricultural groups and IFM Investors have invested in building a biofuels industry, aiming to boost fuel supply and fuel security. A 'demand-side' mechanism like a government mandate to blend biofuels would encourage consistent suitable demand, thereby allowing Australian biofuels industry to expand sufficient size and breadth without uncertainty.

Biofuels could extend or replace some of Australia 's crude oil consumption , using organic matter to create fuel with lower emissions. Advocates want a biofuels mandate for the nation's fuel supply to promote the industry's growth, which they say will lower emissions and fuel prices .

Billions of dollars worth of investment will flow if the federal government mandates a percentage of biofuels be added to the nation's fuel supply, major investors say. If the government makes a definitive decision on biofuels, superannuation investor Danny Elia told ABC News he could raise funds immediately to build a refinery, starting a process to lower fuel prices for Australian consumers.

We would look to invest in the order of about $3 billion for the first plant, and we hope the second would be shortly after that.

"Agricultural groups have positioned themselves as the short and long-term solution to our fuel sovereignty problem, while building a biofuels industry that adds value to crops Australia already ships out. ," said National Farmers' Federation chief executive officer Mike Guerin. Australia has the ingredients to make biofuels, but what has held them back is the lack of consistent demand that would allow big investments. IFM is the investment manager for Australia's enormous industry superannuation funds.

It had $266.1 billion in funds under management at the end of last year, so Mr Elia is not kidding around





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Energy & Infrastructure Biofuels Australia Crude Oil Consumption Emissions Fuel Prices Investment Mandate Renewable Fuels Sustainable Aviation Fuel

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