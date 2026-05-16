Birdies and Blunders as Golf’s Elite Battle for Supremacy

The tournament’s dynamic third round brought dramatic shifts in leaderboard positions, with Joaquin Niemann and Justin Thomas making strong moves while Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm faced challenges. Justin Rose’s clutch puts and Chris Kirk’s late blunder highlighted a day filled with surprises as contenders prepared for the final push.

The third day of the tournament saw a thrilling battle unfold among golf’s elite, with Leaderboard positioning shifting dramatically under unpredictable conditions. World number-one Rory McIlroy showcased his power off the tee with an impressive drive on the 1st hole, setting the tone for his round.

However, a missed birdie putt on a crucial hole left him staring at a disappointing par, keeping him at -2. Contrastingly, Aaron Rai surged up the standings with consecutive birdies on the 2nd and 3rd holes, closing the gap to just one stroke behind the leaders. Joaquin Niemann, a dominant force in LIV Golf’s water-based events, also impressed with a string of birdies, culminating in an eagle on the 16th that propelled him into serious contention at -3.

Other contenders, including Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, and Collin Morikawa, hovered just behind at -2, while Brian Harman and Taylor Pendrith finished their rounds at -1 and +1, respectively. Veterans like Padraig Harrington, still a force to reckon with at 54, posted fine rounds of 69 and 67, bringing him back to level par for the tournament. The latter stages of play saw players like Chris Kirk and Justin Rose mount impressive comebacks after uneven starts.

Kirk’s round turned sour on the 18th, where a shocking bogey mishap turned a potential historic 65 into a somewhat bittersweet finish at -2. Rose, meanwhile, saved par with clutch putts, including two long saves on the 18th, securing a 65 and a comfortable position at -2 overall. Justin Thomas’s remarkable bounce-back story continued as he rebounded from early struggles to card a stunning 67, featuring five consecutive birdies.

He had come close to a hole-in-one at the 13th, missing by just six feet, before a double bogey at the 10th tempered his momentum. Nevertheless, his resilience kept him in contention, finishing at level par overall. Leadership on the course evolved rapidly, with Justin Thomas taking a share of the clubhouse lead alongside Nicolai Højgaard’s 66. At the same time, Joaquin Niemann’s late surge left him well-positioned for a potential win.

As weather conditions evolved, with winds expected to pick up later, the pressure remained intense for those still on the course





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