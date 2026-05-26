Birrell and Walton Deliver French Open Upsets: A Day of Queensland Triumph in Paris

Australian tennis stars Kim Birrell and Adam Walton pulled off stunning upsets at the French Open, defeating Jessica Pegula and Daniil Medvedev respectively. Birrell's victory was especially poignant given her battle with a career-threatening elbow injury and her long-standing ties to Paris.

Australian tennis fans had a day to remember at the French Open on Tuesday, as two Queenslanders recorded stunning upsets that sent shockwaves through the tournament.

Kim Birrell and Adam Walton both triumphed over top-tier opposition, marking significant milestones in their careers. Walton, hailing from the small cane sugar town of Home Hill in Queensland's north, kicked off the excitement by defeating former world number one and US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in a grueling five-set battle.

Not long after, Birrell, a Gold Coast native, delivered her own version of hold my beer by toppling American star Jessica Pegula, the world number five and former US Open finalist. The pair's success was a testament to their resilience and hard work, and it provided a massive boost to Australian tennis on the global stage. Birrell admitted that Walton's victory had inspired her as she prepared to take on Pegula.

She said she was closely tracking her mate's match earlier in the day and that his win gave her a pep in her step. The 27-year-old right-hander dropped the first set 1-6 before rallying to win 6-3, 6-3 in a display of grit and determination. Birrell has battled back from a career-threatening elbow injury that once forced her to take up work experience in the media during the pandemic.

The injury, which still limits her service motion, had stalled her progress after a promising junior career. However, she has fought tenaciously to break into the professional ranks, making finals in Japan and India and breaking into the world's top 100. While she had previously recorded top-ten wins over Daria Kasatkina and Emma Navarro, defeating a player of Pegula's caliber in a Grand Slam after losing the first set represented her biggest achievement to date.

Birrell credited her improved clay-court game and mental strength for the turnaround. She acknowledged that clay was out of her comfort zone but said she had put in the work and trusted it on match day. The victory was especially sweet for Birrell because of her long-standing connection to Paris. Her parents are Australian but lived in Germany, where she was born, and her mother befriended a French woman during that time.

The family has become incredibly close, with Birrell staying at their home whenever she competes in Paris. The French friends, including two daughters close in age to Birrell and her brother, have become like family, and she was thrilled to finally secure a win in front of them after previous near misses.

Birrell expressed gratitude for having a home away from home in the city, complete with home-cooked meals and the chance to lighten her luggage by leaving some belongings there. For Birrell, that slice of home on the road made the triumph all the more meaningful





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