Weekly Film Roundup: Wicker, Wild Horse Nine, Godzilla and Drummer Boy Reviewed

This week's new releases include the earthy fairytale Wicker, Martin McDonagh's Wild Horse Nine, a new Godzilla film, and the faith-based musical Drummer Boy.

This week's new releases offer a mix of dark fairytales, blockbuster monsters, and faith-based musicals. Our reviewers have you covered whether you are heading to the cinema or just your couch.

Wicker Dark Fairytale Review

Wicker is an ingenious oddity. It is a fairytale but there is nothing remotely ethereal about it. The earthiness of its humour is a large part of its charm. The residents of the medieval village where it is set have a keen regard for the expressiveness of the f word in all its conjugations.

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They also revere the institution of marriage, which means that unmarried women occupy the lowest position in the village pecking order. The Fisherwoman knows all about that. As a single woman noted for the briny odour she trails in her wake, she has long been the butt of the villagers' jokes and she has learnt to ignore them.

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Olivia Colman, a popular choice for any director out to explore the comedy of embarrassment, gives her a guilelessness which conceals her irritation. But one day, she becomes so frustrated with the condescension she is forced to endure that she decides to act. Wicker is rated MA15+ and runs for 117 minutes.

Martin McDonagh Wild Horse Nine

As a writer of comic dialogue, Martin McDonagh relies heavily on one simple technique: if a word or phrase sounds vaguely amusing the first time round, repeat it as often as you can. His new film, Wild Horse Nine, is set on Easter Island, primarily, it would seem, so the dialogue can include a maximum of references to the big heads.

The film relies on repetition in another sense as well: its plot is a retread of McDonagh's first feature, In Bruges, released in 2008 when he was already one of the UK's most successful playwrights. That involved Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as bumbling Irish hitmen marking time in the Belgian city of the title, awaiting orders from their short-tempered boss (Ralph Fiennes). Wild Horse Nine is rated M and runs for 135 minutes.

New Godzilla Film From Toho

It is more than 70 years since Godzilla made his debut on Japanese screens, and he is still with us. Better than that, he is more monstrous than ever, having notched up a great success in 2023 with his last film. Originally, there were no plans for a sequel, but the film's hefty box-office returns and its visual effects Oscar made its producers think again. And the franchise's guiding premise certainly has not dated.

The nuclear threat is still hovering, made more relevant by the hazardous state of today's geopolitical landscape. This new Godzilla film comes from the venerable Japanese studio, Toho, and it has the same production team led by writer-director Takashi Yamazaki. It is rated PG and runs for 122 minutes.

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Faith Based Musical Drummer Boy

So many movies are made by people who appear to believe in nothing, the idea of faith-based cinema has an appeal, even for those of us far from sharing the faith in question. Still, the kindest thing I can say about Drummer Boy is that it more or less means well.

What we are dealing with is an earnestly sentimental musical in which brother is pitted against brother in the American Revolutionary War, a conscious metaphor for the divided America of today. Lucas Leach and Joel Smallbone star as brothers who become estranged in Drummer Boy.

Reportedly, the storyline also mirrors past tensions in the relationship between directors Joel and Ben Smallbone, members of an Australian family who moved to Tennessee in the 1990s and grew up to become major players in the realm of contemporary Christian entertainment. If you are heading to the cinema or just your couch, our reviewers have you covered with the new releases you need to know about each week.

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