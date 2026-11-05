Black Doves Season 2 Review: Keira Knightley Returns in Faster, Less Chaotic Spy Thriller

Season two of Black Doves is faster and less chaotic, dropping the festive gimmick and excessive backstory. Keira Knightley returns as Helen Webb, with new assassin Laila and a missing handler Reed driving the plot.

Season two of Black Doves arrives with Keira Knightley returning as Helen Webb, Britain's busiest mum and deep cover spy. The new season is faster and less chaotic than the first, dropping the festive season gimmick and excessive backstory.

With creator Joe Barton back at the helm, the show remains rambunctiously entertaining despite its implausible premise. Still undercover, Helen remains married to Wallace (Andrew Buchan), a British MP about to become Prime Minister through a Tory leadership spill. All this serves the plan of the Black Doves agency, which vacuums up government secrets to sell to the highest bidder.

Also read Trump-Endorsed Byron Donalds Becomes First Black Governor of Florida

Helen Teams Up With New Assassin Laila

Before you worry that moving into 10 Downing Street would impede Helen's ability to undertake covert missions, Helen's season two body count reaches double digits within 10 minutes as she sneaks off from a charity gala to crack into a hotel room safe. With Sam leaving the Doves, Helen's handler Reed (Sarah Lancashire) teams her up with Laila (Ambika Mod), the show's third bonkers young female assassin.

Advertisement

Sam, wanting out, is blackmailed into a series of kills that could be linked to Reed. A mysterious man (Sam Riley) gets him off scot-free at a police station if he agrees to commit another set of cryptic murders. Reed goes missing and Helen doesn't trust her replacement handler. Helen discovers Reed has gone awol and ropes in Sam and his trigger-happy associates, plus new frenemy Laila, to help find her boss.

All this while trying to fend off the man from MI5 who has noticed major discrepancies in her backstory, finally arousing suspicion in her spectacularly incurious husband. Knightley is perfect as the kind of middle-class woman for whom disingenuous social performance is simply a way of life. Ben Whishaw is magnetic as her beloved hitman pal Sam, an increasingly weathered sprite-like figure who offs people with a sweet melancholy. Sarah Lancashire is predictably spine-tingling as Helen's cold-blooded handler Reed.

Tone Mixes Espionage Drama With Camp

Joined by cartoonishly irreverent young assassin duo Eleanor and Williams (Gabrielle Creevy and Ella Lily Hyland), they're a motley crew. The tone is an amusingly incongruous mix of Tarantino-esque camp, Richard Curtis schmaltz, chilly espionage drama, hectic farce and wry Britishcore. Still, ludicrousness remains a top note, with Helen killing henchmen in broad daylight while unidentifiable due to a baseball cap her allies call outright preposterous.

Advertisement

As with the first season, don't think too hard about it; that's easy enough, as the plot speeds so fast any holes register as funny bumps. Both Helen and Sam worry they're losing their edge, regret when they violently lash out to prove otherwise, and remain haunted by the killers they have become. Knightley and Whishaw let that fear flood through in overwhelming flashes.

The non-stop gunfights might look great, but they're devoid of jeopardy: no matter how many adversaries they face, Helen and co always come out on top. The show does have a serious side, asking questions about the nature of identity. Does lying about your past really make you any less of a devoted wife and mother?

Comping Elements Include MI5 Discrepancies

The most compelling element is the MI5 man noticing discrepancies, closely followed by the tense moment when Williams and Eleanor ask Helen what music she likes, and the only singer she can think of is Olly Murs. There's an arch joke about a wallpaper-heavy Carrie Johnson-style refurb at No 10. The exception to the improved pacing is a sluggish fourth episode cramming together flashbacks and side-plots.

Essentially, this is a portrait of Sam and Helen's friendship enduring amid a backdrop of merciless scheming and grisly horror. Life is pain, death is coming: delight in someone else's company, or banter with your best mate as you blow someone's head off with an assault rifle, is the only happiness we can truly count on in the end. The show constantly chases the thrill of action, knowing the characters could fall apart completely if they pause for too long. That works for now, but maybe not another season.