Silversea Black Friday sale offers up to 45 per cent off cruises and other travel deals

Silversea launches a Black Friday sale with up to 45 per cent off over 850 voyages, while other travel deals include a world-time watch, Velocity Points giveaway, Philippine Airlines discount, Ritz-Carlton bath butler, and a new Andaz hotel on the Gold Coast.

Luxury cruise line Silversea has launched a Black Friday sale with savings of up to 45 per cent on more than 850 voyages, including spectacular itineraries for 2027.

A 10-night British Isles sailing aboard Silver Spirit, timed to watch the Tour de France depart Edinburgh, starts from $10,140 per person. A 12-night Japanese cruise aboard Silver Muse to coincide with Kyoto's Gion Matsuri festival starts from $11,710. Mediterranean escapes include seven nights exploring the Greek islands and Turkish coast aboard Silver Nova from $6140. The sale covers classic luxury cruises and expedition voyages, with departures through 2029.

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Raymond Weil Releases Limited Edition Watch

Book by December 7. Swiss watchmaker Raymond Weil has introduced the Freelancer World-Traveller, a watch that displays local time, a second time zone and the time in 24 cities on a dial featuring a relief map of the world. Created to mark the brand's 50th anniversary and what would have been its travel-loving founder's 100th birthday, just 260 will be made. At $6995, it is considerably more expensive than asking Siri, but infinitely better looking.

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Inspiring Vacations is giving away 5 million Velocity Points in its Black Friday promotion, including a 1 million point jackpot. Book an eligible holiday by December 3 to earn double points and an entry into the draw. Philippine Airlines is offering up to 30 per cent off flights between December 1 and March 31, covering Christmas and the summer holidays for last-minute planners. Those who book ahead can save up to 40 per cent on travel from April 1 onwards.

The sale ends after this weekend. The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne now offers a dedicated bath concierge. Available until February 28, 2027, the experience includes an in-room bath prepared with Diptyque products, sleep tea, a wellness bite and a take-home skincare set and robe. The Gold Coast has welcomed Australia's first Andaz hotel in Broadbeach, continuing the area's transformation from Schoolies central to luxury playground.

Andaz Hotel Opens On Gold Coast

The hotel has 202 rooms and suites, four places to eat and drink, and a pool club with private cabanas. Guests also receive Byredo toiletries, Dyson hairdryers and complimentary minibars. Opening rates start from $360 a night. Justine Cullen is the Editorial and Strategy Director of Traveller and a former Editor-in-Chief of ELLE and InStyle Australia.

She has spent more than 30 years working in the media and is one of Australia's most recognised and award-winning magazine editors. Author of the memoir Semi-Gloss and the bestselling weekly culture Substack, Late Night Snacking, Justine is a lifelong traveller with a particular interest in the intersection of travel and sociocultural trends.