Australians lead global holiday spending with early Black Friday travel deals. Major airlines like Qantas and Virgin Australia offer discounted seats, while cruise lines and tour operators launch extensive promotions for 2027 travel.

Travel booking windows have expanded significantly this year, stretching well beyond a single weekend as the holiday shopping frenzy begins earlier than usual. New data from PayPal indicates that Australians are leading this end-of-year spending surge globally, with many consumers initiating their holiday budgets as early as late October. This early start has prompted major airlines, cruise lines, hotels, and booking platforms to launch Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions before the official November 27 start date. Local carriers are spearheading the airfare discount movement, offering millions of sale seats across domestic and international routes starting from just $55 one-way.

Qantas Launches 1 Million Discounted Seats

Qantas has released more than 1 million discounted economy and business class seats across its entire domestic and international network, marking a significant expansion in its current sales strategy. One-way domestic Economy Lite flights are available starting from $55, with specific examples such as the route from Sydney to Ballina-Byron. For international travelers, return fares start from $439, highlighted by the route from Gold Coast to Bali. The airline is also offering Economy X extra-legroom upgrades from $10 per sector starting from November 25, alongside up to 15 per cent off car hire from November 26. Bonus Velocity Frequent Flyer Points offers are also included in this promotion.

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The Qantas sale applies to select travel dates between January 5 and September 16, 2027, though travelers should note that specific blackout dates apply to certain periods. The offer is scheduled to end at 11.59pm AEST on December 1, 2026, unless seats sell out prior to that deadline. Additionally, Qantas is promoting discounted Sydney to Tahiti flights ahead of the launch of Australia's only non-stop route to French Polynesia on December 15. Moana Economy fares are priced from $1099 return including taxes, while Manava Premium fares start from $1899 return, with this specific promotion ending on December 7.

Virgin Australia Offers Regional and Global Fares

Virgin Australia has joined the competitive airfare market by releasing over 1 million sale seats across 150 regional routes and 60 international destinations. One-way Economy fares begin at $99, covering routes such as Cairns to Townsville, Sydney to Merimbula, and Adelaide to Kangaroo Island. This extensive network allows travelers to access a wide variety of domestic and international destinations at reduced prices. The airline is also providing special deals on its Jetstar brand, with economy and business-class fares across its global network receiving a 5 per cent discount from November 20.

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Virgin Australia and Jetstar are further enhancing value with additional child and infant discounts, as well as bonus side trip offers. Travelers can add a second Malaysian destination, such as Langkawi, Penang, or Kuching, at no extra airfare cost when transiting through Kuala Lumpur, excluding taxes and fees. These offers apply to travel between November 25, 2026, and October 31, 2027. The Jetstar promotion is set to end on December 2, 2026, providing a substantial window for consumers to book their next getaway.

Cathay Pacific and Tour Operators Join Sales

Cathay Pacific is offering discounted economy and business-class return fares across more than 170 destinations worldwide, with departures from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, and Canberra. Economy seats start from $1489 return for routes such as Sydney to Rome, while business class fares begin at $8339 return for the Adelaide to Zurich route. A notable perk included in this sale is free high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi for passengers. This promotion is valid until December 1, 2026, or until seats are sold out.

In the travel package sector, Qantas Holidays is running a 10 per cent off sitewide promotion coupled with a 5 million Velocity Frequent Flyer Points giveaway on select departures for 2027, 2028, and 2029. Featured packages include a 12-Day Essential Egypt with Nile Cruise Small Group Tour from $3596 and a 16-Day Unforgettable Japan tour from $4316. This offer concludes on December 3, 2026. Similarly, Intrepid Travel is providing up to 20 per cent off more than 800 small-group trips worldwide, including destinations in Morocco, Alaska, and Vietnam. These discounts apply to travel between December 1, 2026, and December 14, 2027, with blackout periods in effect, and the sale ends on December 4, 2026.

Cruise Lines Provide Significant Savings

The cruise industry is also participating in the early Black Friday rush with substantial discounts. Viking Cruises is offering up to 50 per cent off across more than 200 itineraries in 2027, covering regions such as the Mediterranean, Alaska, the Caribbean, and Asia. This promotion is set to end on December 1, 2026. Norwegian Cruise Line is providing up to 75 per cent off for a second guest, plus up to $1300 savings per stateroom on select sailings of three nights or more. These deals apply to sailings departing between November 13, 2026, and May 10, 2029, with the offer ending on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

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Regent Seven Seas Cruises is targeting luxury travelers with free two-category Veranda Suite upgrades, up to US$2000 shipboard credit per suite, and reduced 15 per cent deposits for Australian travelers. These offers apply to nearly 780 luxury ocean and expedition itineraries departing from 2026 through mid-2029. Specific voyages include an 11-day The Great White Continent trip to Antarctica on March 13, 2027, and a 7-day Alaska Glaciers & Canadian Inside Passage tour on June 18, 2027. The Regent offer concludes on December 8, 2026, giving consumers ample time to secure these premium travel experiences.