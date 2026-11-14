Black Sea Maritime Deadliest Waters 2024 Drone Attacks

Escalating drone warfare in the Black Sea makes it the world's most dangerous shipping corridor. Commander Ivanov and Bulgaria border police report 38 sailor deaths. NATO allies Bulgaria and Romania face rising threats.

The Black Sea has transformed into the world's most lethal shipping corridor as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensifies. On October 13, just after 1am, Commander Ivanov and his crew responded to a distress signal from the Malta-flagged cargo ship Chelsea 3. The vessel was sinking in stormy waters located 40 kilometres from the Bulgarian port of Varna after sustaining critical damage from a drone strike. This incident underscores the rapidly deteriorating safety conditions for merchant vessels navigating this vital trade route.

Chelsea 3 Rescue and HS Dignity Tragedy

Commander Ivanov described the weather conditions at the time of the rescue as extremely hazardous. The sea was stormy with very strong winds, and visibility was extremely low. When the rescue team arrived, the Chelsea 3 was listing heavily to the left, making it too dangerous to deploy a lifeboat due to the choppy seas. Despite these challenges, the crew managed to save everyone on board the Chelsea 3. However, the night continued to bring danger when a second mayday call was received regarding another sinking cargo ship, the HS Dignity.

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HS Dignity Casualties and Syrian Crew

The Guinea-Bissau-flagged HS Dignity was travelling from Algeria to Romania when it was hit by multiple drones. While five crew members were successfully rescued after abandoning ship in a lifeboat, eleven remain missing. Among the missing is Amjad, a twenty-year-old cousin of Mohammed Mreish, who travelled from Germany to Varna to support the family. Amjad was one of fourteen Syrians aboard the vessel. Mohammed explained that the crew members often seek maritime work because the economic situation in Syria is dire, with high unemployment and a lack of money for young people starting their lives.

Bulgaria Border Police High Alert Status

Commander Bozhidar Penev, who has spent over a decade with Bulgaria's border police, noted that surveillance has been increased significantly. He stated that they are always on high alert and utilize multiple systems on their ships to assist in both daytime and night operations. Although Penev expressed fear regarding the constant possibility of danger, he emphasized that performing his job is mandatory regardless of personal apprehension. The Bulgaria border police have been working tirelessly to keep Bulgarian waters safe amidst the escalating violence.

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Deadliest Waterway Surpasses Strait of Hormuz

The Black Sea is now officially the deadliest waterway in the world, surpassing the Strait of Hormuz in terms of maritime fatalities. At least 38 sailors have been killed since June, a number that has risen rapidly due to a change in tactical tactics. Attacks have shifted from simply attempting to disable ships to targeting hulls and bridges with the specific intent to sink them. This aggressive approach, known as a double tap, has made merchant ships carrying grain, chemicals, and oil primary targets in the crossfire of the ongoing war.

NATO Neighbors and Third Attacks Warning

As attacks move closer to Ukraine's neighbors, the risk to North Atlantic Treaty Organization territory has heightened. Romania and Bulgaria, which form the western border of the Black Sea, are NATO members. During October alone, nine cargo ships were struck by drones within the exclusive economic zones of these two nations. Analysts suggest that Russia is testing the unity and response of the Eastern flank. Consequently, it is assessed that third attacks will likely occur in Romanian and Bulgarian waters, as the threshold for engaging NATO members has been broken.