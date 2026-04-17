Black Wednesday: Over 100 Bombs Rain Down on Lebanon in 10-Minute Israeli Barrage

A devastating 10-minute Israeli air operation, dubbed Operation Eternal Darkness, unleashed over 100 bombs on Lebanon, resulting in widespread destruction and a significant loss of life. The IDF claimed to have targeted Hezbollah infrastructure, hours after a broader Iran-US ceasefire was announced. This report investigates the scale of the attacks through geolocated evidence and survivor testimonies, highlighting the human cost of the escalating conflict.

Operation Eternal Darkness, as designated by the Israel Defense Forces, unfolded as a devastating aerial assault on Lebanon , now etched in the country's memory as Black Wednesday. In a relentless 10-minute barrage, over 100 bombs were reportedly dropped by approximately 50 Israel i aircraft. The Lebanese National News Agency swiftly documented the event with a stark, single-sentence report detailing the intense bombardment.

Official IDF communications on Telegram shortly thereafter claimed the strikes had targeted around 100 military headquarters and infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militant group. This offensive occurred mere hours after an agreement for a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States was announced, intended to pave the way for peace negotiations. The IDF clarified that Lebanon was not included in this particular ceasefire. Tensions between Hezbollah and Israel had escalated significantly in early March, leading to fresh hostilities. An extensive investigation by ABC NEWS Verify has meticulously geolocated the impact zones of these April 8 strikes, mapping the sheer intensity and scale of the operation. Through analysis of online videos, survivor testimonies, and local media reports, ABC NEWS Verify has identified numerous casualties, shedding light on one of the most significant mass-casualty incidents in Lebanon since the end of its civil war in 1990. The Dahiyeh neighborhood, situated south of Beirut's city center, a known stronghold for Hezbollah, has become a recurrent target amidst the ongoing violence. This area had already sustained a significant strike on April 1, resulting in at least five fatalities and 21 injuries. On April 8, Ghida Fakih was at work, receiving Snapchat messages from her 13-year-old daughter, Naya, who was on her way home from basketball practice. Initially, Ms. Fakih felt no alarm. The sound of a single explosion was dismissed as a sonic boom or a distant strike within Dahiyeh, never nearing her home. However, as Naya and her husband were in the vicinity of a Rifai nut roastery, CCTV footage from the Habibona Snack Restaurant captured scenes of escalating panic. The timestamp on the video, indicating 1:15 PM, reflects Lebanon's recent observance of daylight saving time. The audio within the video clearly registers at least five explosions before smoke and dust engulf the restaurant. Ms. Fakih's two younger sons, aged 11 and four, were at home in Salim Salam, approximately 400 meters away from the targeted roastery, amplifying her terror and desperation to protect them all. The bombardment extended to Hayy al-Salloum, a predominantly impoverished area near Rafik Hariri International Airport. Videos geolocated by ABC NEWS Verify reveal the complete devastation of the Nassereddine market in this neighborhood. Local media reports indicate that Salim Salam, Talet El Khayat, and Corniche al-Mazraa were among the first areas hit, along with the suburbs of Borj Abi Haidar and Bashoura. Laura Sidaoui recounted the harrowing experience of her aunt Afaf and cousin Hassan, who were in their apartment building in Talet El Khayat when it was struck. Subsequent attacks targeted the villages of Kaifoun and Bshamoun, east of Beirut, and further afield in Aitat. Earlier that morning, the IDF, through its Arabic-speaking spokesperson Avichay Adraee on X, had issued evacuation orders for seven southern Beirut suburbs: Haret Hreik, Ghobeiri, Laylaki, Hadath, Burj al-Barajneh, Tahwitat al-Ghadir, and Chiyah. Meanwhile, in the Bekaa Valley village of Chmistar, residents were holding a funeral for a deceased grandfather. Tragically, the cemetery, located to the southwest of the village, reportedly became a target of the initial air strikes, with early reports emerging around 2:18 PM. Hezbollah confirmed the deaths of at least six of its members in the aerial offensive. The Bekaa Valley also witnessed further reported Israeli strikes on the villages of Hermel, Karak, Ferzol, Boudai, and Sohmor, according to local media. In the southern Nabatieh district, a monitored Telegram channel reported strikes in numerous villages, including Zifta, Qseibeh, Bediass, Sir al-Gharbieh, Ansar, Sharqieh, Baissariyeh, Houmin, and Qaaqaaiyet al- Jisr. An Israeli strike on an al-Zahraa compound in Sidon resulted in at least 15 casualties, with both deaths and injuries. Lebanese media identified Sheikh Sadek Naboulsi, a well-documented academic and commentator affiliated with Hezbollah, as among those killed. The exchange of fire between Hezbollah and the IDF in areas south of the Litani River has been ongoing for years, resulting in widespread destruction that is often difficult to attribute to any single incident





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