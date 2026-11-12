Blacktown Chase Ends in Collision After Father Pursues Tool Thief

Lee Hudson chases an alleged tool thief through Blacktown suburbs, resulting in a vehicle collision on Derwent Parade. The incident occurred early Thursday, November 12, with dramatic details emerging from the confrontation.

Lee Hudson, a resident of Blacktown, engaged in a high-speed vehicle pursuit early Thursday, November 12, after discovering an alleged theft at his home on Derwent Parade. The confrontation escalated into a physical collision between Hudson's pickup truck and the suspect's vehicle, marking a dramatic end to the chase through suburban streets.

The Theft and Immediate Pursuit

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Hudson was awakened at approximately 4:00 a.m. by unusual rustling noises near the front of his residence. Upon investigating, he observed a man, estimated to be in his thirties, allegedly removing tools from the back of a ute belonging to his daughter's boyfriend. The sudden discovery triggered an immediate physical response from Hudson, who exited the house to intercept the suspect.

Describing the physical exertion of the chase, Hudson noted that his adrenaline surged as he ran out the door. He compared the sensation of running uphill without recent fitness training to having sandpaper on his feet, highlighting the severe physical strain he endured during the pursuit through the neighborhood.

The Collision on Derwent Parade

The suspect attempted to flee the scene by jumping into a white Toyota hatchback and driving away. Hudson followed the vehicle for approximately five minutes through the Blacktown suburbs before the pursuit concluded on Derwent Parade. The two vehicles collided directly, bringing the chase to an abrupt halt.

Hudson's Ford Triton pickup truck sustained less damage compared to the white Toyota hatchback. The suspect's vehicle was left in significantly worse condition following the impact. Hudson remarked on the durability of his Triton, stating that it emerged victorious from the crash and describing the vehicle as a hero for its resilience during the incident.

Confrontation and Suspect Apology

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Following the collision, a heated verbal exchange occurred between Hudson and the shirtless, barefoot suspect. The alleged thief pleaded with Hudson to let him go, saying, "Please, brother, go! You just take this back... I'm sorry brother." The suspect attempted to de-escalate the situation by acknowledging his wrongdoing and begging for leniency.

Hudson remained firm during the confrontation, indicating that he expected this behavior from the individual involved. He clarified that while he would not expect such actions from others, his perception of this specific individual made the theft unsurprising to him. The suspect remained without a shirt or shoes throughout the encounter and subsequent police arrival.

Community Reaction and Aftermath

The incident has drawn attention to property safety in the Blacktown area, with residents expressing concern over such bold thefts. The event highlights the risks citizens may face when attempting to recover stolen property independently. Authorities continue to investigate the details of the theft and the subsequent collision.

Hudson's account of the event, shared with 7NEWS, provides a firsthand perspective on the dangers of vigilante justice. The physical toll of the chase and the danger posed by high-speed pursuits remain significant concerns for law enforcement and community safety experts. The suspect faces potential legal charges related to theft and property damage.