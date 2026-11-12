Blacktown Man Pursues Tool Thief After Home Burglary Attempt

Lee Hudson chased an alleged tool thief in Blacktown on November 12, leading to a vehicle collision. This report details the confrontation, the damaged Toyota hatchback, and the outcome for the suspect in western Sydney.

Lee Hudson, a resident of Blacktown in Western Sydney, engaged in a high-speed vehicle pursuit after discovering a suspected burglary in progress at his home. The incident occurred in the early morning hours on Thursday, November 12, when Hudson was awakened by unusual noises near the front of his property on Derwent Parade. Upon investigating the disturbance, he identified a man believed to be in his thirties attempting to steal tools from the back of his daughter's boyfriend's utility vehicle.

Chase Triggered By Home Invasion Attempt

Hudson described the immediate physical rush of adrenaline that followed his discovery, noting that his body reacted with intense soreness due to a long period of inactivity. He stated that running felt as though he had sandpaper on his feet while climbing a hill, highlighting the physical toll of the sudden exertion. After witnessing the alleged theft, he made the decision to intervene personally rather than waiting for law enforcement to arrive on the scene.

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Vehicle Pursuit Ends In Derwent Parade Collision

The alleged suspect fled the scene in a white Toyota hatchback, prompting Hudson to pursue him in his own pickup truck. The chase lasted approximately five minutes as both vehicles navigated through the suburban streets of Blacktown. The pursuit came to an abrupt halt on Derwent Parade when Hudson's truck collided with the suspect's vehicle. The impact resulted in significant damage to both cars, although the Toyota hatchback sustained considerably more severe wear than Hudson's pickup.

Suspect Pleads During Confrontation After Crash

In the immediate aftermath of the collision, a heated verbal confrontation ensued between Hudson and the suspect. The unidentified man, who was found to be shirtless and without shoes, attempted to de-escalate the situation by begging Hudson to let him go. He could be heard yelling, "Please, brother, go! You just take this back... I'm sorry brother," as he tried to retrieve the stolen items or escape the scene. Hudson later expressed surprise at the suspect's audacity, remarking that he would have expected such behavior from this individual but not from others.

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Hudson Praises His Truck After Violent Incident

Following the crash, Hudson took a moment to assess the damage to his vehicle, expressing satisfaction with the durability of his Toyota Triton. He jokingly declared his truck the winner of the confrontation, referring to it as a hero that could not be easily wrecked. Despite the violent nature of the event, Hudson remained calm in the aftermath, though he acknowledged the physical pain resulting from the initial chase. The incident has drawn local attention to property crime in the Blacktown area and the lengths residents may go to protect their assets.

Next Steps For Law Enforcement And Community

While the specific legal charges or further actions against the suspect are not yet detailed in the initial report, the collision and identification of the suspect provide clear evidence for investigators. The suspect remains unidentified by name but is described as a Blacktown man. Authorities are expected to review the circumstances of the theft and the subsequent collision to determine appropriate legal proceedings. This event underscores the ongoing challenges of property crime in Western Sydney suburbs and the unpredictable risks involved in citizen-led interventions.