Blade Runner 2099 expands the franchise with stunning production design and a bleak replicant-ruled world, but its slow pace may keep it from becoming a hit. Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer star in Silka Luisa's seven-hour series.

Blade Runner 2099 is far too slow to be a hit. But what it lacks in momentum, it delivers in tone and style. Silka Luisa's series is easily one of the year's most gorgeous shows, expanding the franchise's grimy cyberpunk world with an immense level of care.

Replicants Reign Supreme Over Humans

It is also the bleakest entry in the dystopic franchise yet. The show never explicitly references Deckard, played by Harrison Ford. Neither does it mention his replicant child, whose existence was set to change the world in the 2017 sequel Blade Runner 2049. In 2099, replicants now reign supreme over humans, who are used as a labour underclass.

Also read Michelle Yeoh Stars in Blade Runner 2099 as Replicant Blade Runner Olwen

For all that has changed, Los Angeles remains as it was: a suffocating world suffused in neon and smoke, often flooded by the eerie orange of a dying sun. That replicants have not remodelled makes sense, as they struggle to live in a full-blooded sense. Michelle Yeoh, at 64, plays Olwen, who is days away from her preordained death date and still working as a Blade Runner. The term now refers to replicants chasing down rebel humans.

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Cora, played by Hunter Schafer of Euphoria, is one of them, a scrappy survivor looking after her disabled younger brother, played by Lewis Gribben. Their one chance to escape requires Cora to go undercover as a Blade Runner to find a powerful item. When Olwen's ex-partner goes missing with said item, the two pair up to find him. Is this a blatant MacGuffin that stretches out the series' plot to its seven-hour runtime?

Absolutely. Still, the show succeeds in keeping tension high via visceral fight scenes as Cora struggles to fight against replicants with superhuman strength. We see her thrown like a rag doll, all the while knowing that if she does not hold her own, it could raise Olwen's suspicions. Otherwise, it is uncanny how Cora passes.

Cora And Olwen Share Survival Drive

Played by Schafer with a steely, relentless desperation, Cora's palpable rage underpinned by fear is not that distinct from Olwen's. Yeoh carries a rich river of pain underneath an icy exterior. Whatever humanity they both possess has been suppressed by a more pressing, animalistic drive to survive.

As a result, it is not particularly easy to connect to either character, though one may find oneself leaning in further to bridge the distance. If anything, the shallow premise of Cora and Olwen repeatedly following new leads in new spaces is justification for the series' many incredibly detailed settings. Each location is created with a mixture of VFX, miniatures and sets by production designers Paul Inglis, who also worked on other projects, and Chloe Arbiture.

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Immaculate World Gestures Towards Tragedies

From abandoned brutalist monasteries bathed in gentle light to the ruins of a destroyed city and the grotesque, Patricia Piccinini-esque prosthetic wombs replicants rent, Blade Runner 2099's immaculate world gestures towards countless tragedies and maladapted lives beyond Cora and Olwen's story. Echoes of the 1982 film's Vangelis score float in and out via Leopold Ross' whirring synths and jazz, warm and lonely at once.

The series is far too slow to be a hit, but its tone and style are undeniable.