Former Treasury secretary Martin Parkinson says migrants are not to blame for Australia's housing crisis and warns blunt cuts to migration numbers will not restore public confidence. He blames politicians of all stripes for planning failures and productivity-damaging policies.

Former Treasury secretary Martin Parkinson says migrants are not to blame for Australia's housing crisis and has warned that blunt cuts to migration numbers will not restore public confidence in the immigration program.

Parkinson, who formerly ran Treasury and the prime minister's department, instead lays blame with politicians of all stripes. He says they have not been honest with voters about their own planning failures and productivity-damaging policies. In a speech on Wednesday, the current Macquarie University chancellor will argue the nation's migration program has become a system of temporary labour supply. It is driven most by international education, while planning for infrastructure and services has failed to keep up.

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The result is a loss of social licence which cutting numbers alone will not restore, he will say at Macquarie University in Sydney. It is not that migration has failed, he will argue. It is that we have lost sight of what migration was for. Once you lose sight of the purpose, you lose the ability to plan for it, to explain it, and in the end, to defend it.

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Political parties face scrutiny over migration plans

Parkinson's pointed intervention comes as Labor, the Coalition and One Nation offer competing plans for lowering net overseas migration. Australian voters are expressing record levels of dissatisfaction with the current intake. But Parkinson will argue that there were holes in each party's platform. They were largely uncosted or have unreleased costs, and primarily driven by arbitrary cuts rather than a detailed explanation for visa numbers.

He says they fail to explain which jobs or regions would be forfeited, and how housing and services would improve as a result. But here is what troubles me most, he will say. We do not really know what any of these proposals would cost. Not one of the three has published enough detail to tell us.

These decisions have wide and deep economic and budget impacts, yet we are being asked to make them in the dark. According to this masthead's use of PBO forecasting tools, One Nation's plans for three years of negative migration would drive up national debt by an extra 275 billion dollars. The Coalition says its plans to cut numbers to 100,000 for two years would be budget neutral, but it has not released the costings.

Economic costs of uncosted migration proposals

Meanwhile, Labor's rush to drive down net migration to 225,000 was followed by a backdown on its backpacker policy. We are now repeating the original error, Parkinson will argue. We are setting numbers without a purpose, from the other direction. If we cut by decree, we will lose the benefits and we will not have fixed the system.

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Parkinson will also be the latest public figure to throw support behind a national migration summit. It would bring together government, business, unions, settlement organisations and economists to shape a long-term vision based on evidence, to build confidence in the community. Net overseas migration surged after the pandemic, reaching a record 550,000 in late 2023. This coincided with the largest jump in property prices in 30 years and a surge in rents.

Housing crisis stems from supply constraints not migration

Parkinson will argue that while migration had an impact on the property market, it was not the driving cause for the nation's housing crisis. The crisis has deep roots in a decade or more of too little building, restrictive planning, rising construction costs and a shortage of tradespeople, he will say. Australia's inability to address self-imposed supply constraints is the root cause of the build-up in excess demand.

Parkinson, who served both Coalition and Labor governments in senior positions, will argue politicians have failed to be upfront with voters about the many issues contributing to the housing crisis. And nobody in authority would level with them that these were the consequences of persistent policy failure on housing, infrastructure planning, and a quarter-century of productivity-damaging policies at Commonwealth and state level, irrespective of who was in power, he will argue.

So the public saw rising numbers of migrants and conflated those issues, urged on by some of the same myopic politicians who had contributed to these failures.