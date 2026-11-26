British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced an independent inquiry into the impact of nuclear tests on veterans and their families, led by retired bishop James Jones, with findings expected within a year.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced an independent inquiry into the impact of nuclear tests on veterans and their families, after years of calls for action on radiation exposure.

The panel, led by retired bishop James Jones, will assess the harm caused to those who served and is expected to deliver findings within a year. Burnham said on Tuesday that the government must act on the panel's recommendations. My message to the community is this: we will be led by the truth, and I am clear that the government must act on the recommendations of the panel, he said.

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Veteran Describes Blinding Nuclear Blast

John Morris, now 89, was a teenager doing his national service when he witnessed a thermonuclear test on Kiritimati, known at the time as Christmas Island, in November 1957. The blast was more than 80 times the power of the bomb that levelled Hiroshima. The light was so blinding that he could see every sinew and bone beneath his skin when he covered his eyes with his hands.

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I had sunglasses on, and my back to the explosion, he told BBC Manchester. When he turned around, he saw a fireball that looked like molten rock and birds falling to the ground on fire. Like other defence personnel around him, he wore only a shirt and shorts, with no protective gear. We had wagons to take us if anything went wrong.

The tyres had melted in some instances, he recalled. The windscreen wipers had stuck to the windscreens. The wagons were made of steel. We couldn't get on them for three hours because they were that hot.

That's how much care they took about our safety. Morris, from Rochdale near Manchester, witnessed four hydrogen bomb blasts. His first son died at four months old, but it took his family six decades to obtain the autopsy report. He said his teeth fell out within two years of the bomb test.

His first wife had 13 miscarriages. One of his sons was born with two holes in his heart. His daughter was born with two wombs. Others were exposed.

Indigenous Australians Left Unprotected

Indigenous Australians were left unprotected, as were the people of the Pacific Islands. Soldiers from Fiji were sent to support the operations. A New Zealand ship was ordered to sail beneath a blast to collect readings. More than 17,000 Australians participated in the tests in some way.

The British government denied for years that it conducted tests on personnel, only to admit in 2024 after a long campaign by The Daily Mirror. Morris has fought for decades to get the Ministry of Defence to admit the damage to those who served.

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New Inquiry Will Cover All Tests

Hundreds of veterans took the government to court to seek the facts about the tests and clear the way for compensation, but they lost in the Court of Appeal in 2010 and again in the Supreme Court in 2012. At the time, the government said it had no intention of paying financial damages. The new inquiry will look into all British nuclear tests, including those at Maralinga in South Australia and the Montebello Islands off the coast of Western Australia.

The British conducted their first test at the Montebello Islands in 1952, followed by more at the same site and in South Australia over that decade. They did nine tests in the late 1950s on Kiritimati and Malden islands in the Pacific, which are now part of Kiribati. Australia held a royal commission in the 1980s to look into the British tests of the 1950s, which took place with the agreement and support of the Australian government of the time.

Parliament held inquiries over subsequent decades into compensating those who suffered lasting health damage. There has been no similar exercise in Britain. The new inquiry is focused on UK veterans, but its work seems sure to reach Australia. Morris told the BBC on Tuesday night that the prime minister should issue a total, abject apology for the way veterans and their families were treated.

Veteran Seeks Justice And Apology

He also said the battle over what took place had been going on inside my head for a long time. I was sent to Christmas Island totally unaware of what I was being led into, he said. I am looking for, and I sincerely hope, that finally we will get justice. Burnham, who has met Morris, supported an inquiry before he became prime minister and raised hopes that he would act when he took office.

His announcement marks a shift from previous government positions, which denied tests on personnel for years and refused financial damages. Veterans and their families now await the panel's findings, which are expected within a year, to see whether the truth will lead to action and compensation.