Blayke Brailey ruled out of NRL game as longest active streak comes to an end

Blayke Brailey will miss Cronullas Magic Round clash with Canterbury due to a head injury assessment failure. Despite feeling well immediately after the game, Cronulla has opted against risking Brailey for the match.

The NRL s longest active streak of consecutive games will end at 139 as Blayke Brailey prepares to miss Cronulla s Magic Round clash with Canterbury. According to the article, Brailey failed a head injury assessment late in Cronulla s loss to South Sydney, but he was feeling alert and well after the game.

However, Cronulla has opted against risking Brailey and will not seek an exemption to play him, putting his return-to-play in doubt. He was feeling good and hopeful of having his HIA regraded on appeal this week





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Blayke Brailey Cronulla NRL Cronullas Magic Round Clash Head Injury Assessment Cronullas Loss To South Sydney State Of Origin Debut Coach Laurie Daley Luke Douglas New South Welshman Most Consecutive Games With 215 Cameron Mcinnes Journeyman Jayden Berrell Claim To Fame Riley Jones

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