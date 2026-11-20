Sydney's surprise bid for Brisbane academy defender Caylen Murray at Pick 9 left the Lions unable to match under new AFL draft rules. The Lions had three consecutive picks on night two after failing to land Murray.

There's no other way to put it: Sydney's stunning top-10 bid on speedy Brisbane academy defender Caylen Murray blindsided everyone. It blindsided Murray and his camp, who were visibly shocked amid their excitement when he officially became an AFL player.

It blindsided rival clubs, who thought a Murray bid was more likely to come, at the earliest, via Gold Coast's selection (Pick 10) or, more likely, Melbourne's second pick. While new Richmond ruck Harry Van Hattum was preparing to be interviewed on Fox Footy, Chris Keane and his recruiting team launched a bid on Murray at Pick 9 that the Lions didn't match. Because they couldn't.

Also read Sydney Swans Stun Premiers Brisbane with Shock Bid on Caylen Murray at AFL Draft

New Draft Rules Tighten Bidding System

Since the AFL introduced the Draft Value Index (DVI) ahead of the 2015 draft, Brisbane has been widely renowned as the league's 'points masters' and respected for its ability to make the most of the system. For years, the Lions bundled late picks together to match early bids on club-tied stars like Eric Hipwood, Will Ashcroft, Jasper Fletcher, Levi Ashcroft and Dan Annable. But the league earlier this year tightened the rules around the bidding system.

And the Lions on Thursday night experienced just how much harder it is now to match. The deficit limit was slashed to 412 points, down from 1723 in 2024. Clubs were also told they could only use a maximum of two picks to match a bid, when previously there was no limit on the number of selections.

And whether a club received a points discount, no discount or a loading tax when matching all depended on where it finished on the ladder. - The Swans bid on Murray at Pick 9, which is worth 1355 points. - As the Lions had made the Grand Final and won a third straight flag, they were hit with a 20 per cent loading, meaning the points required increased to 1626.

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- The Lions, due to trades struck minutes earlier, held Picks 24 (621 points) and 25 (590), which added up to 1211 points. Brisbane hit the phones, looking to strike deals with rival clubs in an attempt to secure a few extra points. All they needed was a minor upgrade to one pick.

But when you can only use two picks to match - and they have to be your next two consecutive selections from where the bid is made - it's harder to find a trade suitor. Especially when you're on the clock. Especially when you're in panic mode. And Murray - who's been part of the Lions family via the club's academy since he was 13 years old - was a Swan.

Murray couldn't believe it. The Swans had some links to him, but they'd only interviewed him twice, including at the combine, where it was a time-restricted, speed-dating-style chat. Amid his shock, Murray delivered a classy tribute to the Lions, particularly academy development coach - and four-time premiership Hawk - Grant Birchall, who was left understandably flat on Thursday night after "First and foremost, I want to say thanks to the Brisbane academy and all of Brisbane for their support.

I wouldn't be in the position I'm in today without them," he said.

"He's taught me a lot, Birch. He's been in my corner a lot, playing that half-back role, he was exceptional at that, so just picking his brains, sitting down and doing vision with him has helped me a lot with my footy.

Swans Secure Murray and Look to Other Prospects

" Firstly, the Swans deserve some credit for keeping their Murray interest in-house. In terms of plans and preferred prospects, they were one of the hardest clubs to get intel on before Thursday night's first round. The Swans were linked to Sandringham Dragons forward-midfielder Gus Teixeira. And if the Lions had been able to find a way to match for Murray, sources believe the Swans would've opted for Teixeira on the night, who ended up sliding to St Kilda.

Sydney had also done its work on Northern Knights key forward Sam Gayfer, who ultimately joined childhood club Collingwood, and Gippsland Power key defender Clancy Snell, who Port Adelaide selected with the final pick of the first round. There were also late links to Swan Districts forward-midfielder Leo Steed, who was picked by Gold Coast one selection later.

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But Murray, as Swans list boss Chris Keane confirmed to Fox Footy after the first round, was always "very high on our board".

"We were aware it was going to be pretty tight … but we're over the moon he's able to join our footy club," Keane said. The Lions had been open with rival clubs about their belief it was unlikely Murray would receive a bid before Pick 10. The three clubs agreed to a set of trades before the draft.

The Power and Giants submitted their deal while Essendon's bid on Dougie Cochrane at Pick 1 was pending, with the trade helping the Power push the points deficit limit while still being able to match for Cochrane, while also handing the Giants a second first-round pick. The plan was then for the Giants to send a future second-rounder to Brisbane in exchange for two third-round selections, before the Power got Pick 20 from the Lions, who acquired Picks 24 and 32.

It is understood the two trades were approved by the AFL around the time Richmond selected Van Hattum at Pick 8. But the deals almost certainly would've been submitted by the respective clubs minutes earlier. The timing of these last two trades is crucial, because they would've set alarm bells ringing in the Swans' box and prompted them to pounce on a player they rated highly when on the clock.

It's easy to say that if Brisbane had waited another selection to strike the trade with Port Adelaide, it would've been fine mathematically and Murray would've been a Lion in 2027. But the complicating factor is that the Power, Giants and Lions had all agreed to these trades before the draft.

So even if the clubs had waited and Sydney had still bid on Murray, tough talks between the three clubs surely would've taken place if the Lions wanted to change plans at the last minute. The reality is the Lions weren't expecting a Pick 9 bid from Sydney. And the Swans gave no clear indication they would call Murray's name. There's a lot of goodwill and faith between AFL recruiting teams.

Draft Continues on Night Two

At the same time, this is the nature of the draft. The AFL draft continues on night two as the second round gets underway with Brisbane holding three consecutive selections after failing to land Caylen Murray. Port Adelaide will kick off night two before Essendon, Richmond and West Coast use their bidding compensation picks.

Essendon, Richmond and West Coast received compensation picks after having their first-rounders pushed back due to the Bombers' bid on Dougie Cochrane, a bid which was matched by the Power. There should be plenty of drama once again, just as there was last night, so let's see what happens shall we?