High Court orders Uber to pay $81.5 million in NSW payroll tax after appeal dismissed

The High Court dismissed Uber's appeal and ruled that payments to drivers are wages for NSW payroll tax purposes, leaving Uber liable for more than $81 million covering the 2015 to 2020 financial years. The decision may affect gig economy tax rules across Australia.

Uber must pay more than $81 million in payroll taxes to the state of New South Wales after the High Court dismissed the rideshare giant's appeal on Wednesday.

The court rejected Uber's argument that it was a payment collection agent and that funds sent to drivers were not wages. The ruling ends a years-long legal battle and is expected to have major consequences for Uber and the broader gig economy. The High Court ruled that NSW payroll tax should be imposed on Uber fares for the period between the 2015 and 2020 financial years, the period the case centred on. One of the seven justices dissented.

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Uber Contracts Create Legal Wage Obligations

The court found that Uber's contracts with drivers created a legal obligation for drivers to transport a rider once they had accepted a request. Under the relevant law, payments to drivers for completed rides were deemed to be wages, the justices ruled. In 2024, the NSW Supreme Court ruled that Uber was not liable for the payroll tax bill sought by Revenue NSW. That court found Uber collected payments for its driver partners rather than paying their wages.

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The NSW Court of Appeal overturned that ruling last year, and Uber subsequently appealed to the High Court. Wednesday's decision puts an end to that appeal and confirms Uber is liable for the payroll tax. The amount at stake is more than $81 million, with the potential liability reported as $81.5 million at an earlier stage. The decision is understood to have blindsided Uber.

The rideshare giant was so confident its appeal would succeed that it made no provisions for the potential $81.5 million liability when lodging its financial results with the regulator earlier this year. The ruling is expected to have larger ramifications for both Uber and the wider gig economy. It may set a precedent for hundreds of millions of other transactions if replicated over more time and in other states.

Ruling Impacts Gig Economy Worker Classification

That prospect could affect how gig economy companies classify workers and handle tax obligations across Australia. Uber has long insisted its drivers are not employees but contractors. It also says it is not a transport provider but simply matches contractors with riders. Uber has previously relied on that argument in questions over driver misconduct, minimum wages and potential discrimination complaints.

The High Court's decision now challenges that position for payroll tax purposes in New South Wales. Uber was contacted for comment. The company has not yet said whether it will change its tax provisions or how it accounts for the liability in future financial results. The case is one of several legal challenges Uber faces in Australia, including a class action over sexual assaults and harassment by drivers.

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Other States May Apply Ruling to Tax Systems

Attention now turns to whether other states will apply the ruling to their own payroll tax systems. If the reasoning is followed more broadly, it could mean additional tax bills for Uber and other gig platforms that rely on contractor arrangements. The court's finding that driver payments are deemed wages for the relevant law is central to that potential spread.

The High Court's decision is a blow to Uber's long-standing position that it is a technology platform rather than an employer or transport provider. By dismissing the appeal, the court has confirmed that for payroll tax purposes in NSW, payments to drivers can be treated as wages. The outcome is a landmark moment for gig economy regulation in Australia.