Blues Bounceback Led By Patrick Cripps And Jack Ison

Just days removed from the immediate departure of Michael Voss amid a seven-game losing streak, captain Patrick Cripps inspired the Blues with an unlikely fourth-quarter fightback as they sealed a 10.14 (74) to 9.8 (62) win over the Dogs.

The first-gamer ‘put a smile on the face of every Blues fan’ on a night Patrick Cripps stood up for his team,Just days removed from the immediate departure of Michael Voss amid a seven-game losing streak, captain Patrick Cripps inspired the Blues as an unlikely fourth-quarter fightback sealed a 10.14 (74) to 9.8 (62) win.

The Dogs’ collapse made for another disappointing night after they only narrowly ended a four-game losing streak last week, with Marcus Bontempelli — still playing through knee and heel issues — stifled late once more. Carlton’s home crowd lapped up the rare success capped off by debutant Jack Ison’s sealer from a head-high free kick.

The teenager had started his first game — and first Sir Doug Nicholls Round appearance — taking part in the Welcome to Country alongside teammate Zac Williams and Bulldogs speedster Arty Jones. Ison showed off his silky left boot throughout the game and calmly converted for his first AFL goal late in the final term, celebrating his goal with a crocodile snap as a tribute to teammate Jesse Motlop’s Larrakia community in Darwin.





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