Blues' Casey McLean Ruled Out of State of Origin Game Two with Quad Strain

NSW centre Casey McLean has been ruled out of State of Origin Game Two after suffering a quadriceps strain during training. His replacement, Phillip Nawaqanitawase, is set to start at centre as the Blues face a must-win clash against Queensland.

The New South Wales Blues have suffered a significant setback ahead of State of Origin Game Two with the loss of centre Casey McLean. The 20-year-old Penrith Panthers player sustained a quadriceps strain during a training session in Gosford on Saturday morning, just fifteen minutes in.

Despite immediate attention from physios and trainers, he was officially ruled out approximately an hour later. This injury is particularly devastating given McLean's impactful performance in Game One, where he replaced the concussed Tolu Koula and played a pivotal role in the team's second-half comeback. NSW manager Frank Ponissi confirmed the medical assessment, stating the injury is to the right thigh, the opposite side of his previous ankle issue.

The estimated recovery time is seven to ten days, which definitively sidelines him for the upcoming Wednesday night match at the MCG. The team's travel plans to Melbourne remain on schedule. In McLean's absence, the selection spotlight turns to Phillip Nawaqanitawase, who is set to be named as his official replacement. The 25-year former Wallaby winger brings pace and power to the Origin arena, though his experience at centre is limited.

He has primarily played on the wing for the Sydney Roosters throughout the current season. His shift to the interior will be closely watched as the Blues attempt to reclaim the series lead. The coaching staff will rely on his attacking prowess while hoping his defensive reads are sharp enough to handle the Queensland Maroons' potent outside backs. The series now moves to a critical juncture with Game Two in Melbourne.

Queensland won the series opener, putting the Blues in a must-win scenario to keep their Origin hopes alive. The injury to McLean disrupts the combination that showed promise in the second half of Game One, forcing another restructuring of the backline. The Blues' preparation will now focus on integrating Nawaqanitawase into the centre role and solidifying defensive structures. The medical updates and selection drama have dominated the week's narrative, shifting the focus from the initial game plan to roster resilience.

The team's ability to adapt quickly will be tested against a Maroons side looking to clinch the series





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State Of Origin NSW Blues Casey Mclean Injury Phillip Nawaqanitawase Game Two Quad Strain Melbourne Queensland Maroons Rugby League

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