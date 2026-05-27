Blues Edge Maroons in Thrilling State of Origin I Match

The State of Origin I match between the Blues and the Maroons was an intense and dramatic affair, with the Blues ultimately emerging victorious 22-20. The match was marked by controversy, high-profile injuries, and impressive performances from several players.

The State of Origin I match between the Blues and the Maroons was an intense and dramatic affair, with the Blues ultimately emerging victorious 22-20.

The Maroons were left with only 12 players on the field after a series of high-profile injuries and controversies. The bunker's decisions were widely criticized by players, commentators, and spectators alike. Ethan Strange made a impressive debut for the Blues, scoring the try that kick-started their fightback after Kalyn Ponga was sent off for a shoulder charge. The Maroons' Sam Walker made a strong impression in his Origin debut, scoring two tries in the first half.

The match was also notable for the tribute to the late Ben Arrow, who was named the Maroons' honorary 21st man. Meanwhile, North Queensland fans raised $50,000 for MND charities during their match with South Sydney on Sunday





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State Of Origin Blues Maroons Nathan Cleary James Tedesco Ethan Strange Sam Walker Ben Arrow MND Charities

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