Blues Thump Power, Cripps Stars in Victory

The Blues recorded a convincing win over the Power, with Captain Cripps leading the way with a brilliant display and four goals. The Blues' attack was also in fine form, with Mitch McGovern, Will Hawyard, and Brodie Kemp kicking two goals each.

The Blues thumped a lacklustre Power 13.14 (92) to 8.10 (58) at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night as Fraser banked a second victory from as many games at the helm.

Captain Cripps turned in another brilliant display, collecting 31 disposals, eight clearances, a goal and nine score involvements. The dual Brownlow Medal winner set the tone with 19 touches and his goal in a dominant opening half when the Blues crafted a match-defining 35-point lead. Forwards Mitch McGovern, Will Hawyard and Brodie Kemp kicked two goals each as Carlton improved their record to three wins and eight losses — the same as Port.

Cripps and his fellow midfielders George Hewett (26 touches, one goal), Sam Walsh (28, one goal) and Jagga Smith (27 disposals) torched Port’s on-ballers. And recruits Hayward (19 possessions) and Ollie Florent (26) were also busy as the Blues put a dent in the 150th AFL game of Port star Zak Butters. The Power’s midfield ace recorded 28 disposals but was largely subdued — the triple club champion was moved to half-back from late in the third quarter.

Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines had just five disposals in the game as Port relied almost exclusively on Jason Horne-Francis, who was outstanding with 32 disposals, three goals and eight clearances. Despite losing utility Matt Carroll to a knee injury, Carlton’s attack fired as Cripps collected 13 disposals and four clearances in the quarter. The Blues’ lead would have been greater if not for the feats of Horne-Francis, whose 10 touches in the term featured both his side’s goals.

Cripps’ imprint continued in the second stanza, the skipper scoring the first of four more goals for the visitors as they stretched to a 35-point advantage. Carlton kicked their initial eight goals without a miss — a wayward left-footer from Cripps in the 16th minute of the term was their first behind. With second-game spark Jack Ison and Kemp prominent, the Blues held a 34-point buffer at half-time, the same as the final margin.

Port made slight inroads in the third term with two goals to one — their last, from ex-Blue Corey Durdin, came as a mass of players wrestled in a melee. The hosts trailed by 31 points at three-quarter time and were 25 down when Todd Marshall goaled in the opening seconds of the final quarter





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Blues Power Fraser Cripps Mcgovern Hawyard Kemp Carlton Port Brownlow Medal George Hewett Sam Walsh Jagga Smith Jason Horne-Francis Zak Butters Matt Carroll Jack Ison Todd Marshall Corey Durdin

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Reborn Blues star’s selfless act in Knights extension talks amid cap squeeze — Transfer WhispersReborn Blues star’s selfless act in Knights extension talks amid cap squeeze — Transfer Whispers

Read more »

Blues Prop Jacob Saifiti Reflects on Cryptic Message from Coach Brett WhiteJacob Saifiti discusses how a pre-game message from coach Brett White at Magic Round pushed him to reflect on his Origin chances, affecting his performance in the game

Read more »

Kotoni Staggs Named in NSW Blues Squad for State of Origin OpenerNSW State of Origin coach Laurie Daley has called up centre Kotoni Staggs for the State of Origin series opener against Queensland after his four-year absence, with the recalled player expected to fill the void left by injured Blues star Latrell Mitchell. Daley loves the way Staggs plays and has given him the license to lead with the same aggression as his previous stint with the Broncos.

Read more »

‘He’s not my mate on Wednesday’: Blues enforcer ready to take down Knights teammate PongaJacob Saifiti has vowed to do whatever it takes to neutralise his Newcastle skipper, one of the Maroons’ biggest weapons, in the Origin opener.

Read more »