Bluey Returns with First-Ever $2 Dollarbuck Coin Collection Amidst Collecting Frenzy

Australia Post and the Royal Australian Mint have launched the first-ever $2 Bluey 'Dollarbucks' coin collection, featuring beloved characters from the hit series. The release follows the 2024 $1 coin controversy, including a high-profile theft, and offers fans a chance to collect special 'Sleepytime' coins.

Australia's beloved blue heeler, Bluey , has made a triumphant return to the post office with the highly anticipated release of a new $2 Bluey coin collection .

This exciting launch, a collaboration between Australia Post, the Royal Australian Mint, and BBC Studios, marks the debut of the first-ever $2 Bluey 'Dollarbucks.

' The release comes on the heels of the extraordinary success of the 2024 Bluey $1 coin collection series, which became one of the most sought-after—and controversial—collectibles in Australian history. The new $2 coins feature the iconic characters Bluey, her sister Bingo, dad Bandit, and mum Chilli, with designs created in partnership with Brisbane's renowned Ludo Studio.

Collectors have the option to purchase individual uncirculated coins for $20 each or opt for the five-coin tube and folder set priced at $34. Adding to the excitement, these sets offer a one-in-ten chance of containing a special 'Sleepytime' coloured coin, a heartfelt tribute to the episode frequently voted by fans as the series' best.

Australia Post Executive General Manager Josh Bannister confirmed that special Bluey and Bingo coloured $2 coins will also be entering circulation through till change at participating Post Offices, providing fans with another opportunity to acquire these coveted collectibles. The new Bluey $2 Dollarbuck collection is available at participating Post Offices and online from today, May 6. The launch of the $2 coins follows a tumultuous chapter in the Bluey coin saga.

In July 2024, two men orchestrated a daring heist, stealing 63,000 unreleased Bluey coins—weighing several tonnes—from a warehouse in Sydney's west. The thieves, aged 47 and 44, managed to sell the pallet of coins online to unsuspecting collectors for ten times their face value before being apprehended. The theft sparked a major Strike Force investigation, ultimately leading to arrests and the recovery of some of the stolen loot.

The rarity of the stolen coins only intensified the collecting frenzy, with some $1 coins still commanding massive premiums on the secondary market. Despite the controversy, the enduring popularity of Bluey continues to captivate audiences and collectors alike. The new $2 Dollarbuck collection is not just a celebration of the beloved series but also a testament to the deep connection fans have with the characters.

As Bluey and her family take center stage on these new coins, they bring joy and nostalgia to fans of all ages. The collection is a must-have for both avid collectors and casual fans, offering a unique way to celebrate the heartwarming adventures of the Heeler family. With the release of the $2 coins, Australia Post and the Royal Australian Mint have once again demonstrated their commitment to bringing beloved characters to life in a tangible and collectible format.

The Bluey $2 Dollarbuck collection is more than just a set of coins; it is a piece of Australian pop culture history that will be cherished for generations to come





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