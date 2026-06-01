BMW Prices New Entry‑Level iX3 40 at $89,900, $20,000 Below Premium Variant

BMW unveils the iX3 40, a rear‑wheel‑drive electric SUV priced at $89,900, under the Luxury Car Tax threshold and eligible for FBT exemptions, offering a 635 km WLTP range, 300 kW fast‑charging and a suite of customization options.

BMW has announced the pricing for its new entry‑level iX3 electric SUV, a model that falls below the Luxury Car Tax threshold and offers a substantial discount of $20,000 compared with the higher‑spec iX3 50 xDrive.

The rear‑wheel‑drive iX3 40 will be listed at $89,900 before on‑road costs, making it the most affordable version of the iX3 range in the domestic market. The vehicle is slated to arrive in showrooms in the fourth quarter of 2026, between October and December, and its sub‑$90,000 price point qualifies it for Fringe Benefits Tax exemptions when taken through a novated lease arrangement.

This strategic pricing move effectively expands BMW's electric SUV lineup ahead of the launch of the all‑new mid‑size luxury electric SUV later in the year, giving consumers a more accessible option while the brand continues to broaden its electric portfolio. The iX3 40 is powered by a single 235 kW (500 Nm) electric motor that drives the rear axle, paired with an 82.6 kWh lithium‑ion battery that delivers a usable capacity of roughly 82 kWh.

BMW claims a WLTP‑tested range of up to 635 km and an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds, with a top speed limited to 200 km/h. Fast‑charging capabilities are a highlight: the SUV can accept DC power of up to 300 kW, enabling a 10‑80 percent charge in just 21 minutes, and adding as much as 300 km of range in a 10‑minute burst at the maximum rate.

Standard AC charging is limited to 11 kW, but an optional 22 kW on‑board charger can complete a full charge in roughly four hours and fifteen minutes. These figures place the iX3 40 competitively against other premium electric crossovers, while its lower price point makes it attractive to both private buyers and corporate fleets.

Optional equipment for the entry‑level model includes the M Sport Package Pro, which adds a suite of performance‑oriented aesthetics such as red‑brake calipers, sportier exterior trim and the choice of larger 21‑ or 22‑inch alloy wheels. From July production, all iX3 variants will also benefit from an expanded palette of BMW Individual customization options, with new paint finishes like Grigio Telesto Pearl, Tanzanite Blue II, Twilight Purple and Java Green, alongside upgraded upholstery and wheel designs.

These personalization choices, priced up to $7,600, allow buyers to tailor the vehicle's appearance to their preferences while maintaining the cost advantage of the iX3 40. Overall, BMW's pricing strategy and enhanced specification roster aim to make electric mobility more attainable without compromising the brand's hallmark performance and luxury feel.





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BMW Ix3 40 Electric SUV Pricing Fast Charging

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