BMW Unveils M Concept Neue Klasse, Gives Hints on Upcoming Electric M3

BMW has unveiled the M Concept Neue Klasse, a concept car that gives a clear indication of the design direction for the upcoming electric M3 sedan. The concept car has a sharper look, with a clearer division between the kidney grilles and a split design for the enlarged lower air intakes. It also features a ducktail spoiler, white 'track lights', and a natural fibre finish for the front splitter, bonnet vent, and rear diffuser. On the inside, the concept car has four bucket seats with Merino leather, black nubuck leather, and a unique black knit material for the dashboard.

The first electric BMW M3 is near, and M Concept Neue Klasse provides a clear indication of what it will look like. BMW has unveiled the M Concept Neue Klasse ahead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and it gives a not-too-subtle hint about the look of the upcoming electric M3 sedan.

Based on the i3 sedan, the concept has M's usual pumped-up wheel arches. The car's shark nose has a sharper look, with the plunging V-shaped depression in the bonnet leading to a clearer division between the kidney grilles and a split design for the enlarged lower air intakes.

BMW says the bumper is inspired by high-speed sailing boats, and not only provides all the necessary cooling for the high-performance electric drivetrain, but also the visual and structural supports for the front splitter. The yellow highlights in the headlight graphics are set to become a new styling feature across all M models, and serves to tie the brand's road cars to its racing vehicles.

At the rear there's a ducktail spoiler to provide extra downforce, as well as a bit of visual oomph. The design of the bumper, diffuser, and other aero addenda mirrors that of the front end. White 'track lights' frame the air intakes at the front, while red versions are used in a similar position at the back.

The car is painted in a new shade of red dubbed Monza Red, and there's a natural fibre finish for the front splitter, bonnet vent, and rear diffuser. On the inside there are four bucket seats with Merino leather finished in Bathurst Blue and Berry Red, and red five-point seat belts. Black nubuck leather covers the steering wheel, door trims, and roll bars. The dashboard is upholstered in a unique black knit material and has a unique hexagonal backlighting.

Red accents are found the gear shifter, steering wheel paddles, and throughout the infotainment and instrumentation displays. While the concept provides us a good idea about the design direction for the new electric M3, it provides few clues about the drivetrain. Right now the only details BMW has revealed are that it will have an 800V electrical architecture, and a battery with at least 100kWh. It will also have at least two motors, and all-wheel drive as standard.

Reports indicate the electric M3 will have a four-motor setup making at least 1000kW, with production due to start in 2027. For those still unconvinced by high-performance electric sedans, BMW is also developing a petrol-powered M3 based on the next-generation internal combustion 3 Series





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BMW M Concept Neue Klasse Electric M3 High-Performance Electric Sedan Petrol-Powered M3

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