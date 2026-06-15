Bobby Hill's Future at Collingwood in Doubt Amid Ongoing Personal Struggles

Collingwood star Bobby Hill's return to the AFL is now in serious jeopardy following a major setback during his rehabilitation. The 2023 Norm Smith medallist, who has been dealing with personal issues and conditioning concerns, has not played a full game in over a year. With his contract situation looming, the club and those close to him are questioning whether he will ever play for Collingwood again.

The future of Collingwood forward Bobby Hill at the Australian Football League ( AFL ) club is shrouded in significant uncertainty following reports of a fresh setback in his recovery and personal life.

Hill, the 2023 Norm Smith medallist, travelled to Western Australia three weeks ago for the birth of his third child, an event for which he had been granted leave. While his presence at the club was anticipated this week, his return has been impeded by new complications. According to Channel 7 reporter Liam McGuire, the situation represents a clear regression.

"There's no way to sugarcoat this. This is a setback for where Bobby Hill has been," McGuire stated. The timing is particularly stark, as this Sunday marks one full calendar year since Hill last completed an entire AFL match. The Magpies acknowledge that his path back will not be straightforward as he continues to navigate what are described as complex personal issues.

However, a critical factor is the dwindling timeline for Hill to make a meaningful impact and solidify his standing within the team and the league. The sentiment within the club has grown increasingly pessimistic.

"There are people at Collingwood and around Bobby Hill that are seriously questioning whether he'll ever play for Collingwood again," reported Channel 7's Tom Morris. Morris added that the club is now contemplating an eventual separation.

"At some point, Collingwood is going to start looking for a way out, a way to break a contract and support him on the way through," he said. Hill's absence from senior football has been prolonged. Since Round 15 last season, he managed only a single appearance, serving as the substitute in Round 21, before being omitted from the team for the finals series.

His struggles have been attributed to a combination of personal challenges and a lack of match conditioning. While he had previously shown promise in the Victorian Football League (VFL) during his rehabilitation, this latest development casts a long shadow over his AFL career. The club faces a difficult balancing act between supporting their star player through a difficult period and the practical demands of team selection and list management





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