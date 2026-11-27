Racing NSW has drafted minimum standards requiring deceased racehorses to be placed in approved body bags before transport and not left unattended, following the discovery of Melbourne Cup runner So You Are in a skip bin. Veterinarians warn the rules raise practical and safety concerns.

Racing NSW has drafted new minimum standards requiring deceased racehorses to be placed in approved body bags before transport and never left unattended until buried or cremated.

The regulator is consulting industry participants ahead of a rollout next week and will hold an inquiry into the So You Are affair after conducting interviews over the past 10 days. The draft protocols state the body of a deceased horse must be handled and disposed of in a respectful and dignified manner. This approach must reflect community expectations and recognise the significance of the horse to its owners, trainer, stable staff and other connections.

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Horses must be placed in a Racing NSW-approved body bag before transportation unless it is unreasonable or impractical to do so. The body must not be left unattended until it has been buried or cremated. The changes follow outrage over the discovery of Melbourne Cup runner So You Are in a skip bin at a southern Sydney waste facility. Racing NSW acting chief executive Graeme Hinton said the regulator would, wherever practical, require that horses are never abandoned.

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He said a body bag or cover should be used whenever a horse is transferred or moved, to protect its dignity. Several other suggestions have also arisen through this process, such as a crematorium, and we will be looking at all such options in due course, Hinton said on Friday. He said Racing NSW was consulting with the industry to ensure the standards the vast majority already adhere to are reflected in the rules.

New Standards For Deceased Racehorses

The Australian Veterinary Association said it supported ensuring deceased horses are handled and transported in a dignified, respectful and biosecure manner. However, it said the proposed body bag requirement raises practical and workplace health and safety concerns that warrant further consideration. Horses are large animals between 450 and 600kg and safely placing a deceased horse into a body bag can require specialised lifting equipment, multiple personnel and appropriate facilities, the AVA said.

These are not necessarily available at all locations where veterinary procedures, including euthanasia, take place. A prescriptive requirement could therefore create unintended safety risks for veterinarians, horse industry workers, and owners. There are also important considerations around the availability and cost of approved body bags, as well as circumstances where a horse may need to be transported for post-mortem examination, disease surveillance, or other diagnostic purposes.

Body covers would not require the horse to be lifted, an alternative noted amid the practical concerns raised by veterinarians about the body bag mandate. Builder Greg Jowett discovered the carcass of So You Are in a skip bin without realising it was the body of a top racehorse, less than two weeks after the five-year-old gelding finished eighth in the Melbourne Cup.

Veterinary Concerns Over Body Bag Rules

The body was found dumped in a skip bin at Cleanaway's Lucas Heights Resource Recovery Park before it was buried in landfill there. It had been humanely euthanised at Sydney veterinary hospital REC Equine Specialists after suffering an extreme case of colic. REC managing partner Jonathan Lumsden admitted the clinic did not know what happened to deceased horses after they were taken away from its facility by contractors. He took full responsibility for the incident.

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No racing rules were broken by the mode of So You Are's disposal. Under the provisional rules drawn up by Racing NSW and under consideration, fault would fall at the feet of the vet as the person with custody of the horse at the time of its death. This responsibility continues notwithstanding the subsequent transfer of possession, custody or control of the deceased horse to another person or entity, the draft rules state.

This includes where that person or entity has been engaged or contracted to transport or dispose of the body. Ken Jacobs, a former president of Equine Veterinarians Australia, said the requirement that a body not be left unattended was in many instances impossible. There are times you euthanise a horse and mostly it does happen in the middle of the night and you have got to go home, he said. You cannot just be with the body the whole time.

Accountability And Industry Response

It is understood Racing NSW would consider exemptions on a case-by-case basis. However, it is not clear how gaining approval would work in practice once a horse has to be put down, particularly if it occurs overnight. Jacobs said the response to the So You Are saga was in the right spirit but needed to be considered more fully.

I think this will end up with a positive outcome from what was a very sad affair where things just went wrong at multiple levels, Jacobs said. The main thing really is the industry develops protocols going forward so that it does not happen again. New Zealand racing authorities invested in a crematorium two years ago to dispose of dead racehorses. Hinton said Racing NSW would examine that option as part of the broader review of disposal standards.