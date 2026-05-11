Body Found in Search for Julian Ingram, Triple Murderer

A body has been found in the hunt for Julian Ingram, a triple murderer who vanished from Lake Cargelligo in NSW’s Central West on January 22. Ingram is believed to be aged in his late 30s and is yet to be formally identified.

A body has been found in the hunt for triple murderer Julian Ingram . Ingram, 37, vanished from the remote country town of Lake Cargelligo in NSW’s Central West on January 22 after gunning down three people including his pregnant former partner Sophie Quinn, her friend John Harris and her aunt Nerida Quinn.

A fourth person, Kaleb Macqueen, survived with serious injuries. In a statement on Monday afternoon, NSW Police confirmed it was on-site at a nature reserve not far from the town after the body of a man was found beside a ute.

‘About 3.30pm today, officers attached to Central West Police District were alerted to reports of an abandoned vehicle at Roundhill Nature Reserve about 100km north-east of the town. On arrival, police located the body of a man who is believed to be aged in his late 30s. He is yet to be formally identified and a crime scene has been established.

Police were called to Lake Cargelligo about 4.30pm on January 22 to reports two people — 25-year-old Sophie Quinn and 32-year-old John Harris — were found shot in a car in Bokhara St. Officers were then called to Walker Street after 50-year-old Nerida Quinn and 19-year-old Kaleb Macqueen were found suffering gunshot wounds. In March, authorities said they believed Ingram was still alive and that someone in the wider Lake Cargelligo community is helping him avoid capture.

‘We do believe there is someone out there in the community that knows where he is and you leave the rest to us,’ police said. Investigators say they hope the substantial reward will prompt someone with knowledge of Ingram’s whereabouts to come forward.

‘The smallest piece of information can be that piece of the puzzle that the police are looking for,’ authorities said. More to come





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Julian Ingram Triple Murderer Central West Police District Roundhill Nature Reserve Bokhara St Walker Street Kaleb Macqueen Substantial Reward Central West Police District Roundhill Nature Reserve Bokhara St Walker Street Kaleb Macqueen Substantial Reward

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