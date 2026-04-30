Body Found in Search for Missing Five-Year-Old Girl as Police Intensify Hunt for Suspect

After a five-day search, authorities in Alice Springs have discovered a body believed to be that of a missing five-year-old girl. Police are now focusing on locating Jefferson Lewis, a 47-year-old man suspected of involvement in her disappearance. The community has rallied in support of the grieving family, with hundreds of volunteers aiding the search efforts.

A line of police officers and volunteer searchers scoured bushland opposite the racecourse as the search for the missing five-year-old girl entered its fifth day.

Police confirmed that a body, believed to be that of the missing child, was discovered by search and rescue teams on Thursday, approximately 5 kilometers from where she was last seen alive. The grim discovery was announced at a press conference in Alice Springs, where authorities expressed their deepest condolences to the grieving family. The body was found about 5 kilometers south of the crime scene at Old Timers camp, marking a devastating turn in the investigation.

While the cause of death remains undetermined, a postmortem examination is scheduled to provide critical answers. The criminal investigation is ongoing, and a coronial process has been initiated to uncover the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. The community, first responders, and the broader Alice Springs population are left in shock and mourning. The young girl, last seen by her mother at 11:30 PM on Saturday, was reportedly with a 47-year-old man named Jefferson Lewis shortly before her disappearance.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lewis on Sunday, and police have since intensified efforts to locate him. Authorities recovered a pair of children’s underwear and a yellow T-shirt matching clothing Lewis was seen wearing in police body camera footage from Saturday night. Forensic examinations of these items are underway, but Lewis remains at large. NT Police Assistant Commissioner Peter Malley, leading the criminal investigation, emphasized that locating Lewis is their top priority.

He expressed concerns that someone in the community may be aiding Lewis or concealing his whereabouts, urging anyone with information to come forward. Lewis, described as having no digital footprint—no phone, bank account, or car—has proven difficult to track. Malley issued a direct appeal to Lewis’s family, stating that they believe he is responsible for the child’s murder and urging them not to assist him.

Over the past five days, hundreds of volunteers and NT police scoured the scrub and bushland around the town camp, covering 6 square kilometers on foot and the remaining 20 square kilometers via helicopters and heat-detecting drones. The community’s response was overwhelming, with more than 170 volunteers assembling for the search on Thursday morning. Tangentyere Council Aboriginal Corporation, representing 16 town camps in and around Alice Springs, coordinated the community response and provided support for the family.

CEO Walter Shaw praised the efforts of Tangentyere staff, who worked tirelessly from dawn to dusk, ensuring volunteers were fed, hydrated, and supported. Senator Malarndirri McCarthy also joined the search efforts, expressing hope that the young girl would be found safely. She acknowledged the community’s unity and support for the family during this tragic time. The story was updated on 29 April 2026 to remove the young girl’s name in line with cultural protocols





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