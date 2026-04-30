Body of Missing Alice Springs Girl Found; Manhunt Underway

The body of five-year-old Kumanjayi Little Baby, who went missing from Alice Springs on Sunday, has been found. Police are searching for Jefferson Lewis, a recently released prisoner, whom they believe is responsible for her death.

The Northern Territory is in mourning following the tragic discovery of the body of five-year-old Kumanjayi Little Baby , who went missing from her home in Alice Springs on Sunday.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by NT Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro during a press conference on Thursday, where she expressed profound condolences to the child’s family. The search for Kumanjayi had captivated the territory for five days, with approximately 200 personnel working relentlessly around the clock, fueled by the hope of a safe return. Sadly, that hope was extinguished with the discovery of her remains approximately 5 kilometers south of the Old Timers town camp where she lived.

The police have formally notified the family, but have not yet released details regarding the cause of death, prioritizing instead the needs of the grieving family and community. Chief Minister Finocchiaro emphasized the collective devastation felt across the Northern Territory, describing the loss as deeply affecting everyone. She highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting the family during this incredibly difficult time and vowed to dedicate all available resources to bringing the perpetrator of this horrific act to justice.

The investigation has quickly focused on Jefferson Lewis, a 47-year-old recently released prisoner who was residing at the same home as Kumanjayi and disappeared around the same time as her. Police have stated they believe Lewis is responsible for the child’s murder and have issued a direct appeal for information leading to his arrest. Assistant Commissioner Peter Malley urged anyone with knowledge of Lewis’s whereabouts to contact the police immediately, warning him directly that authorities are actively pursuing him.

The government has indicated that all options, including a reward for information, are being considered to aid in Lewis’s apprehension. The immediate focus for authorities now shifts to conducting a thorough autopsy to determine the cause of death and building a strong case for prosecution.

The tragedy has sparked a broader conversation about safety and security within the community, and Chief Minister Finocchiaro acknowledged that a review of existing policies may be necessary to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. She stressed that everything is on the table and that the government will be guided by the police investigation.

The outpouring of grief and support for Kumanjayi’s family is immense, and resources are being made available to help the community cope with this devastating loss. The Northern Territory Police are determined to bring closure to the family and justice for Kumanjayi, leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of Jefferson Lewis. This is a deeply sorrowful time for the entire territory, and the focus remains on supporting those affected and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all residents





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Alice Springs Missing Person Northern Territory Jefferson Lewis Kumanjayi Little Baby

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