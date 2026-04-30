Body of Missing Five-Year-Old Girl Found After Five-Day Search in Alice Springs

Police and volunteers have ended a five-day search in Alice Springs after discovering the body of a missing five-year-old girl. The tragic find has left the community in mourning as authorities continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death.

A line of police officers and volunteer searchers scoured bushland opposite the racecourse as the search for the missing five-year-old girl entered its fifth day.

Police confirmed that a body, believed to be that of the missing child, was discovered by search and rescue teams on Thursday, approximately 5 kilometers from where she was last seen alive. Police Commissioner Martin Dole announced the tragic discovery during a press conference in Alice Springs, stating that the body was found just before noon local time. In accordance with cultural protocols, the family requested that the child be referred to as Kumanjayi Little Baby.

The body was located about 5 kilometers south of the crime scene at Old Timers camp, marking an incredibly distressing development for the family, first responders, and the broader community. Commissioner Dole emphasized that the cause of death and the duration of her disappearance remain unknown, pending a postmortem examination scheduled for the following day. He also highlighted the ongoing criminal investigation and the commencement of a coronial process, expressing deep condolences to the family and the community.

Kumanjayi Little Baby was last seen by her mother at 11:30 PM on Saturday, shortly before she was observed with a 47-year-old man named Jefferson Lewis, who was holding her hand. An arrest warrant was issued for Lewis on Sunday, and police later discovered a pair of children’s underwear and a yellow T-shirt matching the clothing Lewis was seen wearing in body camera footage from Saturday night. Forensic examinations were conducted on these items.

NT Police Assistant Commissioner Peter Malley, leading the criminal investigation, stated that locating Lewis is the top priority, urging the community not to assist him and to turn him in to the authorities. Malley expressed concerns that someone in the community might be harboring Lewis, who has no digital footprint, making him difficult to track.

The search effort involved hundreds of volunteers and NT police, who covered 6 square kilometers on foot and the remaining 20 square kilometers via helicopters and heat-detecting drones. Over 170 volunteers participated in the search on Thursday morning, with the community showing overwhelming support for the police and emergency services. Tangentyere Council Aboriginal Corporation, representing 16 town camps in Alice Springs, coordinated the community response and provided support to the family.

CEO Walter Shaw praised the efforts of Tangentyere staff, who worked tirelessly to coordinate volunteers and ensure their well-being. Senator Malarndirri McCarthy also joined the search efforts, expressing deep sadness over the child’s disappearance but gratitude for the community’s unity and support. The story was updated on 29 April 2026 to remove the young girl’s name in line with cultural protocols





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Missing Child Alice Springs Police Investigation Community Search Tragic Discovery

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