Police have recovered a body from the Yarra River in Melbourne, believed to be a 26-year-old man who jumped from Princes Bridge with a 30-year-old friend on Sunday. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police believe they have found the body of a 26-year-old man who disappeared after jumping into the Yarra River in Melbourne's CBD. The body was recovered just after 1pm on Monday on the north-east side of the river near Federation Square.

It is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be the man who jumped from Princes Bridge. The man had jumped into the river with his 30-year-old friend around 11:45am on Sunday. Witnesses said the younger man began struggling in the water after the jump. The second man made his own way out of the water.

Also read Police scouring Yarra after two men spotted jumping off Princes Bridge

Witnesses Describe River Jump

The area was crowded with locals and tourists at the time, including shoppers at a weekly Southgate riverside market. A bystander jumped into the river to try to help the man but he disappeared under the water and did not resurface. A large crowd on Princes Bridge tried to direct first responders to where the man had disappeared. One onlooker told the ABC he saw two men jump from the bridge.

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He said one looked as though he tumbled into the water and began to struggle moments after he broke the surface. His mate tried to help him but unsuccessfully and after a little while he just did not come back up, the onlooker said. Earlier, witness Brooke Humphrey told media that two men she believed to be drunk had approached her husband on Princes Bridge around 10:50am on Sunday.

She said one asked her partner if he wanted to jump off the bridge with them into the water. My partner said, No thanks, it doesn't sound like a great idea, Humphrey said. Another bystander on Southbank said she saw a third man jump into the river to help. She said he was able to pull the surviving 30-year-old man from the water.

Police Search Yarra River

Police divers and search and rescue squads searched the water on Sunday and again on Monday morning before the body was recovered. Police and the SES searched the river for the rest of Sunday and into the evening. The search covered a large section of the river beside the popular Southbank restaurant precinct, Crown Casino, Federation Square and Birrarung Marr parkland. The search resumed on Monday morning.

Just after 1pm, Victoria Police announced a body had been found on the north-east side of the river near Federation Square. A spokesperson said the deceased is yet to be formally identified but believed to be the man who jumped into the water from Princes Bridge yesterday morning. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

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Body Recovered Near Federation Square

Melbourne's Lord Mayor Nick Reece told ABC 774 on Monday that he had spoken to police over the weekend. He said the family were quite traumatised by this. The incident occurred beside Flinders Street Station on a busy Sunday morning. Police have not released the man's name.

The surviving 30-year-old man was pulled from the water by a bystander and did not require further rescue. Police have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers. The investigation into the circumstances of the jump continues, though police say the death is not suspicious.