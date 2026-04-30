Bodycam Shows Police Taser and Subdue Knife-Wielding Suspect After Stabbings in North London

British police used a taser to detain a knife-wielding suspect after two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green. The dramatic bodycam footage shows officers wrestling the man to the ground to disarm him. Authorities are investigating whether the attack was targeted at the Jewish community.

Bodycam footage has captured the dramatic moment British police officers used a taser to subdue a knife-wielding suspect in Golders Green, north London, following an attack that left two Jewish men stabbed.

The intense video shows the man approaching officers before being tasered to the ground, where a struggle ensued as police attempted to disarm him. Officers can be heard shouting commands as they wrestled with the suspect, who refused to release the knife, before finally managing to wrench the weapon from his grasp. The two victims, aged in their 30s and 70s, were taken to the hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

Police have launched a full investigation, with Assistant Commissioner Taylor stating that specialized teams are working closely with the Metropolitan Police to determine the exact circumstances of the incident. One of the key lines of inquiry is whether the attack was deliberately targeted at the Jewish community, which has been on high alert following recent incidents.

The suspect, who is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder, has a history of serious violence and mental health issues, according to London's police chief Mark Rowley. Unverified social media footage suggests the attack occurred at a bus stop, where a man wearing a traditional Jewish skullcap was assaulted. The community remains deeply concerned, and authorities are urging vigilance while the investigation continues





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