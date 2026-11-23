A Boeing 737 freighter aborted its take-off at Melbourne Tullamarine Airport at 257km/h after an airport safety vehicle entered the active runway without clearance. The ATSB classified the February 17 incident as serious and found the driver misidentified their position during night works.

A Boeing 737 freighter was forced to abort its take-off at Melbourne Tullamarine Airport after an airport safety vehicle entered the active runway without air traffic control clearance.

Serious Incident At Melbourne Tullamarine

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has classified the incident, which occurred in the early hours of February 17, as serious. The freighter, operating for Team Global Express, was taking off from runway 34 when the event occurred. At the same time, safety officers were removing lights and cones from a closed runway, 9/27, which crosses over runway 34 as part of ongoing runway works.

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As the Boeing 737 began its take-off run, the vehicle inadvertently entered the active runway without air traffic control clearance. The vehicle was a car with a trailer attached. As the plane approached, a runway occupied alert was generated by the electronic surveillance system, warning Melbourne air traffic control tower that a vehicle was on the runway. Looking out from the tower, the controller detected the car visually and immediately instructed the vehicle to vacate the runway.

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At 4.45am, the controller instructed the flight crew of the 737 to stop immediately. The driver of the vehicle reported seeing the aircraft lights as they crossed the intersection, with the oncoming plane about 412 metres away at that moment. The pilot of the 737 reported seeing the vehicle at the same time as receiving the instruction from traffic control. The crew conducted a high-speed rejected take-off at 257km/h, just below the calculated decision speed for the flight of 261km/h.

Decision speed is the critical point during a take-off when pilots must commit either to stopping the aircraft on the runway or continuing the take-off. During a rejected take-off, pilots reduce thrust to idle, apply maximum brakes, deploy spoilers and speed brakes, and use reverse thrusters on engines. The pilot later estimated that the plane had passed the runway intersection at between 129km/h and 148km/h. The vehicle responded by accelerating and exiting the runway.

In its investigation, the ATSB found the safety officer driving the airport safety vehicle misidentified their position while collecting works lights and markers on the closed runway. The driver said darkness, numerous lines of red lights, the absence of centre line lighting on the closed runway, and a lack of knowledge about the partial closure of the taxiway conspired to create confusion.

ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said the airside safety officer was experienced in night-time maintenance works but was operating in a complex airside environment in the dark. He noted that the positioning of unserviceability lights had changed when the works plan progressed the night prior to the occurrence, and the pre-shift briefing did not include the required review of the local works plan.

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Fatigue And Visual Cues Impact Safety

The report said visual cues had not sufficiently distinguished the active runway intersection from other crossings within the works, resulting in the vehicle entering the active runway without clearance. The safety officer later reported they had not slept well the night before the incident, partly due to fireworks going off near their home. The ATSB reports that research has shown alertness and vigilance appear to be the cognitive capacities most consistently impacted by insufficient sleep.

After the aborted take-off, the two-person flight crew brought the plane to the parking bay. They requested the airport fire and rescue crew inspect the landing gear to ensure tyres remained intact and the brakes did not show signs of fire or excessive heat. Because of the high-speed rejected take-off, the brakes required about 48 minutes to naturally cool before a visual inspection could be performed and the aircraft was cleared back into service.

Airport Plans Safety Improvements

Given confusion with the use of orange cones to delineate runway closures, the airport said it would buy and use yellow cones to more clearly identify entry points to an active runway from a closed runway. Immediately after the February event, the airport conducted an internal investigation that confirmed the runway closure was compliant with CASA standards. A Melbourne Airport spokesperson said the airport has since taken proactive steps to further improve airfield procedures and protocols.

The airport also identified opportunities to strengthen safety controls with improved aides at runway intersections, providing better visual distinction and physical barriers at active runway entry points during works. Separately, investigations are probing two more close calls at Sydney Airport, and a Virgin plane aborted take-off as a Qantas plane crossed a Sydney runway, raising concerns about safety for air traffic control.