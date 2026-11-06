Bomb Threats Disrupt European Flights as Hybrid Attack Fears Grow

Bomb threats disrupted European passenger flights, prompting groundings and fighter escorts while security experts probe a possible hybrid attack.

Bomb threats sent to newsrooms, airlines and airports have disrupted passenger flights across Europe, forcing some aircraft to make unplanned landings and others to be escorted by fighter jets. Newsrooms in Ireland and Bulgaria received emailed threats from a purported sender calling itself Mikhail Andropov, while the threats to flights followed on from Tuesday and continued through Thursday and Friday. The sender's claim of responsibility has not been verified.

The messages arrived on Friday, local time, at Bulgaria's Nova TV and at the Irish public broadcaster RTE, which evacuated its offices. The emails were headlined 'Message to the West' and described the threats as the prelude to a series of attacks on means of transport across Europe. The timing coincides with Ireland's scheduled hosting of a high-profile EU meeting on Russia Ukraine relations next week.

Also read Bomb threats disrupt at least seven flights across Europe, including Dublin to Rome diversion

How the Bomb Threats Spread Across Europe

Dozens of flights have been affected since Tuesday, according to reports, with around half a dozen disrupted in some way on Tuesday and more than two dozen on Thursday. Some of these flights made unplanned landings or were escorted to their destinations by fighter jets.

On Thursday, local time, airlines and airports in Italy received threatening emails purporting to come from a banned Russian campaign group, although their origin could not be verified. An airport source in Italy said bomb threats had been sent to several airlines and airport operators in Rome and Milan, claiming to be from 'fighters of the Male State'.

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Czech police registered bomb threats against nine flights departing from or arriving in Prague. A Prague airport spokesperson said no flights had been cancelled as a result. Danish police said threats had been directed at traffic at Copenhagen airport, but that there appeared to be no danger to passengers, and the airport said it was operating normally.

Governments Link the Threats to Russia Ukraine Tensions

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares told the national broadcaster TVE that it would take time to determine exactly what happened. He added that it cannot be mere coincidence that so many incidents with the same modus operandi are happening across Europe, and that the most reasonable assumption is an attempt at hybrid aggression.

Hungarian Defence Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi said jets escorted airliners flying from Brussels to Sofia and from Prague to Bucharest and Cyprus through Hungarian airspace on Friday because of bomb threats. He also said NATO had ordered an air patrol near the Hungarian-Romanian border, the first report that the Western defence alliance had become involved.

Many officials have linked the campaign to Europe's support for Ukraine in its war against invading Russian forces, accusing Moscow of running hybrid disruptions that are cheap to execute, easy to deny and not expected to trigger an armed response. Moscow has strongly denied any involvement. Security experts said on Thursday that the threats had the hallmarks of a coordinated hybrid attack, although individuals issuing copycat threats or acting on personal grievances remained possible.

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Vladislav Pozdnyakov, a Russian blogger who set up Male State in 2016, said the group no longer existed and was not involved in any way. Reuters could not confirm who had sent the email naming the group, and no country has formally attributed blame for the threats.

Flight Disruptions and What Comes Next

Airlines have had to ground or escort planes, and passengers have faced diversions. An Aer Lingus Airbus flying from Dublin to Rome was diverted to the Evreux military air base in France, while an Italian airport authority source said a Wizz Air flight from Prague to Rome had been diverted to Venice.

France said four new bomb threats had been made to aircraft flying over French territory, and that all of those flights had landed safely. The threats come after a wave of sabotage attacks and attempts on targets across Europe, ranging from German electricity substations and defence-related facilities in the Baltic region to supermarket refrigerators in France and Leipzig airport in Germany.

Ireland is scheduled to host the EU meeting on Russia Ukraine relations next week, a gathering that will take place as security services across the continent continue to assess the threats. Reuters was not able to establish the identity of the sender, the origin of the emails, or whether they came from the same source as the threats to flights.