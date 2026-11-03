Bomb threats target Warsaw-bound flights; no explosives found after checks

Polish officials said bomb threats were received on Tuesday for two Warsaw-bound flights, including a LOT plane from London Heathrow and a Scandinavian Airlines flight from Copenhagen, but both landed safely and no explosives were found.

Polish officials said they received bomb threat s on Tuesday involving two Warsaw-bound flights, but the planes landed safely and no explosives were found. The warnings targeted a Scandinavian Airlines flight from Copenhagen and a plane from London Heathrow operated by the Polish airline LOT.

A bomb threat alert was announced at 9.54am on board an aircraft operating a flight on the route London Heathrow (LHR) to Warsaw Chopin Airport (WAW). At 10.01am, a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft landed at Warsaw Modlin Airport, the airport said in a statement on Tuesday. Security services were verifying the reported threat in Modlin. The aircraft which was the subject of a report of a possible bomb threat is currently being checked by the relevant services, the airport said.

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LOT Flight Diverted to Modlin Airport

Passengers and crew members remain in the arrivals hall to wait for further decisions, the airport added. Warsaw Modlin Airport was closed before resuming operations. The LOT flight, which had also been scheduled to arrive at Chopin, was diverted to the Polish capital's other airport, Modlin. Authorities closed that airport after the alert and the Boeing 737 MAX landed without incident.

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The passengers were evacuated and the plane underwent security checks. Nothing was found, spokesperson Adam Szablowski told AFP. The airport has been reopened and is operating normally. A bomb threat was also reported on an SAS flight from Copenhagen to Warsaw, which landed at Chopin Airport and was being checked, a Warsaw Chopin airport spokesperson said.

The airport was continuing operations. The Scandinavian Airlines plane landed at Warsaw's Chopin airport, where it had a security inspection that did not turn up any explosive devices. The airport closed a landing strip but was able to continue operating, a spokesperson said. Warsaw has two airports.

Additional Threats Across Europe

Chopin is within the city limits and Modlin, mostly used by budget airlines, is about 36km from the capital. Elsewhere, the BBC reported that a Ryanair plane from Manchester made an emergency landing at Murcia in southern Spain after another threat. A fourth flight from Israel was forced to land in Sofia. Francisco Lucas, the Spanish government's delegate in the region, said on X that no explosives were found on the flight that landed in Murcia.

The separate incidents came the day after a Wizz Air service from London Luton made an emergency landing in Budapest, escorted by a Hungarian fighter jet. The plane, which was due to depart from Luton at 8.15am on Monday for Sofia, was diverted after a bomb threat was received during the flight, Wizz Air said. A Wizz Air plane in Budapest on Monday night after being diverted because of a bomb threat on its way from London Luton to Sofia.