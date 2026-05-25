Bombers Board Opts for Coaching Change After Disastrous Season

Club executives announce the termination of head coach Scott's contract amid a single‑win season, injury woes, player unrest and a commitment to a draft‑focused rebuild.

The club’s senior management confirmed on Tuesday morning that a decisive change is imminent after a miserable season that left the Bombers with just a single victory in twelve months.

The decline began under head coach Scott, whose tenure in the third and fourth years was plagued by a disastrous injury list in 2025 and a steady erosion of on‑field performance. Despite a contract that runs until the end of 2027, and a remaining salary package estimated at more than $800,000, the board has concluded that a fresh start is essential if the team is to reverse its fortunes.

Sources close to the board said the decision was taken during a weekend meeting attended by chairman Andrew Welsh, CEO Tim Roberts and senior executives. The meeting followed a series of unsettling developments that have heightened pressure on the coaching staff.

Former captain Zach Merrett attempted to secure a trade to Hawthorn at the conclusion of last season, only to have his request blocked by Welsh and the board, a move that sparked a public dispute and raised questions about player‑coach relationships within the club. In addition, defender Jordan Ridley finds himself in a comparable predicament, with speculation swirling around his future as contract negotiations stall.

The situation was further complicated by a candid interview given by emerging forward Nate Caddy after a recent match. Caddy expressed his frustration with the current standard, stating he was unwilling to “take mediocrity” and implying that the club’s culture needed a fundamental overhaul. His remarks added fuel to an already volatile environment and reinforced concerns among supporters and insiders that the existing leadership was failing to deliver a clear vision.

The board, under the presidency of David Barham, had previously extended Scott’s contract at the start of the previous season, a decision now being revisited in light of the accumulated setbacks. While the club’s long‑term rebuild strategy, which places a heavy emphasis on the draft and youth development, remains unchanged, executives agree that a new coaching direction is required to translate that philosophy into tangible results on the field.

The upcoming weeks will see the club initiate a comprehensive search for a replacement who can both honour the draft‑centric rebuild and restore confidence among the playing group. Potential candidates are expected to be evaluated on their ability to manage injury‑prone squads, foster player development, and implement a resilient game plan.

Stakeholders anticipate that a swift appointment will provide stability before the pre‑season training period commences, allowing the new coach to imprint his ideas and begin shaping the squad for the 2028 campaign. The board has signalled that, while financial considerations remain a factor, the overarching priority is to secure leadership that can break the cycle of underperformance and reinvigorate a fan base longing for success.

Fans have taken to social media to voice a mixture of optimism and impatience, urging the club to act decisively while maintaining respect for the contributions of those who have been part of the recent struggle. The administration’s willingness to part ways with a coach still under contract underscores the urgency of the situation and signals a willingness to bear the financial cost of a turnaround.

As the Bombers look ahead, the focus will shift from retrospective blame to proactive planning, with the ultimate goal of restoring the team’s competitive edge and delivering the coveted victories that have been absent for far too long





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