A new book of Pope Francis private diaries reveals he heard the voice of the devil, saw the gates of hell during the Chile abuse scandal and suffered a two-year spiritual crisis from 2021 to 2022. The volume was curated by close aide Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez.

Pope Francis wrote in his private diaries of hearing the voice of the devil, seeing the gates of hell and enduring a two-year spiritual crisis, according to excerpts published on Tuesday in a book curated by his close aide Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez.

The Private Diary of Pope Francis, published globally in several languages, draws on the black plastic diary that Francis, formerly Jorge Bergoglio, kept between 1992 and 2024. It is the first diary of a pope released to the public since the 1960s. In one of the most striking passages, written in January 2021, Francis wrote that he had experienced spiritual visions, including of the devil. I clearly heard the voice of the devil, he wrote.

Also read Pope Francis's private diary details encounters with the devil

Francis Claims Devil Sightings

He said he had seen the devil once from the car and again in the choir loft during mass about 15 years earlier, when he was archbishop of Buenos Aires, and that he could not forget the devil menacing eyes. Francis said he also felt the devil presence during his overseas trips as pontiff, including his 2018 visit to Chile. There he caused uproar by discrediting victims of the country clerical sexual abuse scandal during an in-flight press conference.

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Devastated because of the situation in Chile and the dialogue with the journalists on the aeroplane, he wrote after the trip. I became aware of how serious the problem was. It was hard for me to admit what happened in Chile; I didn't think it was so serious. Francis later apologised, commissioned an investigation and said he realised the victims were right and that he had been misled by the Chilean church hierarchy.

Chile Scandal Hell Vision

He summoned the country bishops to Rome, where they all offered to resign in an unprecedented move, and called a landmark Vatican summit of cardinals in 2019 on clerical sexual abuse. A few months later in Rome, he wrote that he had a vision of the entrance to hell and pagan seduction in full force in the Chile scandal. I peeked in to look a little, and it terrified me, the entry said. I grabbed the rosary as a weapon.

I thank the Lord for this help. The excerpts describe a two-year spiritual crisis beginning in 2021, when Francis felt tempted by the devil and struggled to wield power over the Catholic church. The crisis came as his health deteriorated. He referred to fighting against not wanting to be someone who used others like puppets.

Francis Spiritual Crisis and Governance

It was all mixed with governance issues, pressure regarding decisions to make, and aridity and desolation, he wrote in a December 2022 entry. In the diaries, Francis is also self-critical over occasional feelings of disdain, envy, pride, and for ignoring a drunk man in the street who addressed him because I wanted to walk in peace and quiet. The arrogant, self-sufficient, cynical Jorge who lies to himself, he described himself on 30 December 2022.

On 15 January 2017, he confessed that for the past three or four days, I have been really angry and upset. An entry from 2018 listed three times in his life when he thought he had seen the devil, including once as pope in a meeting with Vatican officials. The Lord granted me an opportunity to leave that meeting, and he thus freed me, he wrote.

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Fernandez wrote that the late pope felt he was in a continual battle not to fall into demonic seduction. The Cardinal, head of the Vatican Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, said Francis had asked him to make his personal diary known to the world. Upon Francis death, Fernandez said he expressed concern to his successor, Pope Leo, that the book would be left forgotten in some storage, and he was permitted to publish passages.

He wrote in the book that the spiritual concerns present in Francis heart are very clear and can do us good. The book does not contain the full diary, and its excerpts are contextualised with comments by Fernandez. Francis wrote his most confidential thoughts in an indecipherable code, according to Fernandez, which is not included. The volume begins with entries from December 1992, when the future Francis was an auxiliary bishop of Buenos Aires.

Francis Comments on Critics and Successor

In the book, Fernandez recounts that Francis commented on some senior officials, including US Cardinal Robert Prevost, who became Pope Leo in May 2025. Francis called Prevost a great pastor, a generous missionary, and an irreproachable man. Francis also offered kind thoughts about two of his most vocal critics, Guinean Cardinal Robert Sarah and German Cardinal Gerhard Muller. He said Sarah had a refined spiritual sensitivity and that Muller seems aggressive, but he is a good man, according to Fernandez.

As for his own election as pope, Francis made one simple entry in July 2013, more than four months after he became pontiff. They elected me pope on 13 March, he wrote. Francis died in April 2025. Most recent popes have directed that their papers be burned after their deaths, although some papers of John Paul II, pope from 1978 to 2005, were later made public.

Considered a reformer who tried to open the staid institution to the world, Francis encountered unusually strong resistance to his papacy from conservative cardinals, who worried he would water down the church firm teachings.