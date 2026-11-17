Robert Pattinson will take over as James Bond following Daniel Craig's era, a casting choice that has sparked debate about his fit for the role and the franchise's direction.

Robert Pattinson will sink his teeth into the role of James Bond, taking over 007 after years of speculation and a lengthy search. He was a late contender in a mix that reportedly included Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult.

Apparently, Idris Elba has spent half a lifetime denying his 007 intentions. I have spent half a lifetime wishing he had not. The casting raises an immediate question for some observers. Did Bond not die in his last film five years ago, No Time to Die, starring Daniel Craig?

Also read Robert Pattinson confirmed as next James Bond by Amazon MGM Studios

How can the character possibly return after that downer, unless he has come back to life as some kind of Vampire Bond? Someone like Twilight's Edward Cullen, perhaps. There is no getting around it. I can already see what is going to happen with Pattinson as 007.

After a sweaty scene giving Russian spies the old umbrella dart, he rescues The Girl, flings her on the couch and moves in for a pash. The camera zooms in on his thick-as-a-rug eyebrows, his ice-blue eyes, his razor-sharp cheeks. But the teeth. OMG the teeth!

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Two enormous, descending canines. I knew it. He sinks them into the milk-white neck of Miss Moneypenny and starts to suck. Like the movie sure would.

Cut. Cut. See, it is just not going to work. Pattinson is already a vampire in the eyes of many, or a broody Batman.

Pattinson Hygiene Concerns

How is he possibly going to transform into the real James Bond, especially as he is, and I hate to get personal, a bit of a pongster. In interviews, he has confessed he did not see the point of washing his hair, so did not for six weeks. Worse, he admitted to from lack of personal hygiene. Residue crap?

Excuse me, I have it on good authority that Ian Fleming's Bond buffed and exfoliated on a regular basis. Okay, so let us get back to basics. How did author Ian Fleming imagine his Bond? According to the literature, Fleming modelled Bond on smooth sophisticates such as David Niven and Cary Grant.

As a struggling actor, Cary Grant bought himself one very expensive suit, which he wore day in and day out until he hit the big time. Hmm, the hygiene thing again. Added to this, Fleming created Bond as a kind of wartime intelligence officer, not the type to get his hands bruised and bloodied by something as crass as a punch-up with baddies.

And here is why, in my humble but correct opinion, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan were the best Bonds that Eon Productions came up with. While Sean Connery was biffing and bashing away as James Bond between 1962 and 1967, bewildering the enemy with his incomprehensible Scottish-English accent, Roger Moore was honing his smoothy, please-stir-my-cocktail smarts in the popular drama series The Saint. From this he moved seamlessly into his first role as Bond in 1973, Live and Let Die.

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The Best Bonds Ever

The kickass theme song by Paul McCartney and Wings was icing on the cake, though you cannot go past Shirley Bassey's Goldfinger in the Sean Connery film. That woman would strike fear into Attila the Hun. After that intro, you do not really need to see the movie. What separates Moore and Brosnan from the now five other Bonds is their ability to look the part, not a hair out of place, and to appear intelligent beyond words.

Here is something to think about. I know that today's audience love the shaggy-hair, let us-rip-his-shirt-off look, I am thinking Michael Hutchence, Poldark, Mr Darcy emerging from the lake and so on. I also know that Mr Neat is not a turn-on for discernible women like us, frankly, they are a bit creepy. But maybe James Bond is not meant to be sexy.

There, I have said it. There is not one Bond I have lusted after. Admired, yes. Laughed along with, yes.

I do like Brosnan's twinkly eyes. The thing is that JB has a new Bond Girl in every film and she is always impossibly gorgeous. If he is going to be that shallow, and love them and leave them, I do not want a bar of him. I have to say that Daniel Craig, the Bond who died but did not really die because Robert Pattinson is reviving him, was the strangest and most controversial.

The character went against just about everything Fleming had intended. He was blonde for starters. A little stodgy and unsmiling. Coupled with the sour-pussiness was eschewing the famous one-liners, the quips, even Q's crazy high-tech gadgets.

Pattinson Matches Original Vision

It just was not Bond and it raises the question, if you are not going to do Bondish things, why be part of the Bond franchise? So, after years of speculation, Robert Pattinson has got the gig. Turns out that Pattinson does have something in common with Fleming's original vision. According to the books, Fleming imagined a man with dark, rather cruel good looks.

If a background in blood-sucking is anything to go by, I would say Pattinson matches the description perfectly.