Thousands of handmade clay vessels will illuminate Bondi's Archer Park for the one-year anniversary of the December 14, 2025, attack, fostering community healing through the Sharing Light art project.

For the one-year anniversary of the tragedy that shocked Sydney, a massive artistic tribute is taking shape under the gazebo of the Bondi Pavilion. Ellen, a visitor from New York, sat beside her husband as they pressed their fingers into wet clay to shape a small dish. This simple act of creation is part of a larger effort to build a community-driven installation that honors the victims of the December 14, 2025, attack while providing a space for healing and remembrance.

Sharing Light Art Installation Details

More than 200 volunteers, including Naomi Peles, are coordinating the production of thousands of handmade earthenware vessels. Each of the 6,000 clay pieces will eventually house a solar-powered light, creating a vast field of illumination at Archer Park. The installation, titled Sharing Light, is scheduled to open on the first night of Hanukkah on December 4 and will remain visible to the public until December 14. This specific timeline ensures the artwork coincides with the anniversary of the violence that disrupted a Hanukkah celebration at the site.

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Marissa Vision and Community Inclusion

The concept for Sharing Light originated with Marissa, a local Bondi artist who wanted to create an inclusive space for collective memory. Naomi Peles, a key volunteer, explained that the project was designed to be open to everyone, regardless of their background or direct connection to the event. The organizing team extended workshop invitations to approximately 120 community groups across Sydney's eastern suburbs. These partners include schools, aged care facilities, surf lifesaving clubs, hospitals, and first responder organizations to ensure broad participation.

Survivors and Families Process Grief

Participants like Ellen, who were in Sydney visiting family during the original tragedy, found the workshops to be a vital part of their emotional recovery. She and her husband recalled the nightly services held at the Pavilion in December 2025, noting that while they could not erase their grief, the community involvement helped them feel better. The tactile nature of working with clay has elicited strong emotional responses, with many volunteers reporting that the process opened their hearts and allowed them to sit alongside people from all walks of life in a shared moment of connection.

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Legislative Impact and Resilience Support

The attack on December 14, 2025, stands as one of the country's deadliest mass shootings in decades, prompting significant national reckoning regarding antisemitism and public safety. In its wake, new legislative changes were implemented, including reforms to firearms regulations and hate speech laws. Looking ahead to the anniversary, organizers are also focusing on long-term support for those affected. Alex Ryvchin, co-CEO of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, praised the transformation of a horrific event into something beautiful. He emphasized that the project demonstrates how the human condition allows for growth and healing even after the bleakest periods.

Ongoing Care and December Activities

As the December 4 opening approaches, the focus remains on the enduring impact of the violence on survivors, families of the deceased, and the wider community. The clay vessels will be arranged in precise rows to form a continuous field of light, serving as a physical manifestation of holding space in Archer Park. To support those navigating this difficult anniversary, the organizers have announced that a dedicated community resilience and support line will be available throughout December. This resource aims to provide ongoing assistance to anyone seeking help as the community continues to live with the impact of the past year.