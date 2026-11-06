Bondi Beach attack survivor Eva Geller, 90, dies almost a year after shooting

Eva Geller, a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor injured in the Bondi Beach Hanukkah attack, died at Prince of Wales Hospital nearly 11 months after the shooting. Police are working with the coroner and say further charges against the surviving alleged gunman are possible.

A 90-year-old Holocaust survivor injured in the Bondi Beach terrorist attack has died almost 11 months after the shooting. Eva Geller died on Thursday night at Prince of Wales Hospital in Sydney's eastern suburbs from complications stemming from injuries suffered in the December 14 attack.

Geller was hit by gunfire when two gunmen opened fire on a crowd celebrating Hanukkah at Bondi Beach. She suffered multiple gunshot wounds and shrapnel injuries. Doctors told her she would never walk again. Geller had been in and out of hospital since December because of an infection that followed the attack.

Also read Holocaust survivor Eva Geller, 90, dies after Bondi terror attack injuries

Holocaust survivor dies following attack

She was recently admitted to Prince of Wales Hospital due to the infection and died from a stroke overnight, it was revealed on Friday. NSW Police confirmed the death. NSW Police are aware that a 90-year-old woman who was injured in the Bondi terror attack has died overnight at a hospital in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs, police said in a statement.

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Police are working with the coroner to establish the cause of Geller's death and to determine whether it may lead to further charges against Naveed Akram, the surviving alleged gunman behind the attack. Naveed Akram has been charged with offences including committing a terrorist act, 15 counts of murder, and 40 charges of attempted murder. His father, Sajid Akram, was shot dead by police during the attack following a shoot-out. The matter remains before the courts.

Geller fled Hungary with her mother and grandmother as a child and settled in Sydney's eastern suburbs. She was a great-grandmother who raised a family with her husband, David, also an Auschwitz survivor. She attended Nefesh Synagogue in Bondi, where Rabbi Aron Moss became accustomed to her very warm character. She was a child in the Holocaust years, she escaped but she lost a lot of family, Moss said.

Geller maintained positivity and zest for life

She lost her husband at quite an early age but, despite all that, she maintained a real positivity and happiness and a zest for life that was there right up until the end. This is just another big, massive loss. Geller remained active in the Jewish community after the attack, attending services as late as September and moving with a walking stick. A large crowd is expected at her funeral on Monday, a source said.

My thoughts are with Eva's family and the Jewish community as they face another painful loss, a statement said. Almost a year on, we're still living with the pain and aftershock of that evil act. The attack targeted Jewish Australians celebrating Hanukkah at Bondi Beach. Geller's death comes as the alleged perpetrator's case continues before the courts and as police and the coroner examine whether the death leads to additional charges.