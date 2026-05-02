Bondi Gunman's History of Control and Deception Revealed

New details emerge about the life of Sajid Akram, the Bondi gunman, revealing years of controlling behavior towards his family and a pattern of deception that enabled him and his son to plan and execute Australia's worst terror attack. The investigation uncovers insights into his upbringing in India and his early life in Australia.

A brother-in-law of Sajid Akram reveals a disturbing pattern of control and isolation the Bondi gunman exerted over his wife and children, including his son Naveed.

Michael, the brother-in-law who wishes to remain anonymous, recounts never knowing Akram to possess a personal mobile phone, a detail he found peculiar. Akram was consistently secretive about his work, friends, and interests. Years before the tragic events at Bondi, Akram casually mentioned a desire for a gun, initially dismissed as a potential interest in hunting. This explanation would later be used as a cover during the planning of Australia’s deadliest terror attack.

In the year preceding the attack, Akram and Naveed made several trips to a rural property west of Sydney, owned by a Greek army veteran named Jimmy. While ostensibly for fox hunting, their activities primarily involved target practice with cardboard cutouts. Jimmy noted that Akram showed no interest in hunting actual animals, only in shooting dogs slated for RSPCA care. Naveed did most of the talking, presenting himself as a 'friend' rather than a son.

A fabricated story about a sick grandfather, who had been deceased for 16 years, was used as an excuse to abruptly end their final visit. This ability to deceive, concealing their intentions from both family and intelligence agencies, distinguishes the Akrams from other extremists. Their case represents a rare instance of a father-son duo carrying out a terrorist act in the English-speaking world.

Investigations by Background Briefing, involving public records and interviews, have uncovered new details about their lives, shedding light on the development of their extremist views. Forensic psychiatrist Andrew Aboud suggests that Sajid Akram’s potential ‘narcissistic’ traits may have played a role in influencing Naveed. Dr. Aboud emphasizes the importance of understanding the dynamic between father and son, questioning whether Naveed was susceptible to adverse influence or if the relationship was more complex.

Sajid Akram’s early life contrasts sharply with his later actions. Born into a privileged family in Hyderabad, India, he grew up in a non-fundamentalist Muslim community. Neighbors describe his father as a military veteran and recall Sajid as a reserved but amiable individual. He obtained a commerce degree with average marks before his sister Shahed pursued a successful medical career.

While his family prospered and moved to a more affluent neighborhood, Sajid migrated to Australia on a student visa in 1998. There, he met Venera, whose family was described as close-knit and devoutly Catholic. This marked a pivotal moment in his life, setting the stage for the events that would ultimately lead to the Bondi tragedy





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