Bondi Hero's Brothers Face Deportation Over Alleged Threats

The brothers of Ahmed Al Ahmed, who became known as the Bondi hero for his actions during the December 14 terror attack, could be deported from Australia after allegedly threatening him for a share of his donation fund. The brothers, Hozifah and Sameh, arrived in Australia on visas earlier this year. They are charged with using a carriage service to harass after demanding money and issuing threats. If convicted, they risk failing the character test and having their visas cancelled, especially if sentenced to a year or more in prison. The case highlights the intersection of immigration law and criminal conduct, and the fallout from a high-profile act of heroism.

Ahmed Al Ahmed , widely celebrated as the Bondi hero for his courageous intervention during the December 14 terror attack , faces a distressing family conflict that may result in his brothers' deportation from Australia.

Hozifah and Sameh Al Ahmed, who entered the country on temporary visas earlier this year following their brother's rise to fame, are now at risk of removal after allegedly threatening Ahmed over a share of the more than $2.5 million raised for him through a GoFundMe campaign. The allegations, detailed in court proceedings, include explicit threats of violence if Ahmed refused to pay them $100,000 each.

The brothers have been charged with using a carriage service to harass or offend, and their visa status hinges on the outcome of the criminal case. Ahmed's heroism was captured on video during the Bondi Junction massacre, where he leapt at an armed gunman, managed to pull a rifle from the attacker's grasp, and was shot five times for his efforts.

The footage went viral, earning him international recognition and substantial financial support from donors worldwide, including a notable $99,999 contribution from billionaire Bill Ackman. His brothers' arrival in Australia shortly after this acclaim set the stage for a familial dispute that quickly escalated. According to Ahmed, tensions arose after he reported the threatening demands to police, leading to criminal charges against his brothers.

He claims that in retaliation, his siblings persuaded their father to make false allegations of assault against him, which he denies, stating he is not a violent person. The legal process is being closely watched by immigration authorities. Under Australian law, non-citizens can have their visas cancelled if they fail the character test, which includes considerations of past and potential future conduct. A prison sentence of twelve months or more automatically triggers visa cancellation.

The brothers appeared in Bankstown Local Court last month, pleading not guilty through their lawyer, Mostafa Daoudie. Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke and the Department of Home Affairs are monitoring the case. Ahmed has expressed profound disappointment and stress over the situation, emphasizing that the allegations against him are lies and that the turmoil has caused him significant anxiety.

The case underscores how criminal allegations, even when unproven, can have severe immigration consequences, and it reveals the complex personal fallout that sometimes follows sudden public fame





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Bondi Hero Ahmed Al Ahmed Deportation Threats Terror Attack Donation Fund Character Test Australian Visas

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