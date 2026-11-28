Ahmed Al Ahmed becomes the sixth Australian to receive the Cross of Valour for disarming a gunman during the Bondi massacre, while Boris and Sofia Gurman and Reuven Morrison are honoured posthumously.

Ahmed Al Ahmed, the man who risked his life to disarm a gunman during the Bondi massacre, will become just the sixth Australian to receive the nation's highest civilian bravery award.

Three others who died trying to protect innocent lives will be honoured posthumously. Boris and Sofia Gurman, who were killed attempting to thwart the December 14 attack, will each receive the Star of Courage. Reuven Morrison, who confronted one of the gunmen during the Chanukah celebrations, will be awarded the Bravery Medal.

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Ahmed Al Ahmed Awarded Highest Bravery Decoration

Governor-General Sam Mostyn announced the decorations a little more than two weeks before the first anniversary of the antisemitic terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 16 innocent people, including 10-year-old Matilda Britvan. Al Ahmed was walking near Bondi Beach when he heard gunfire and saw members of the public fleeing for their lives. Despite the immense danger to his own life, he confronted and disarmed one of the gunmen.

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The fruit seller, who was born in Syria and moved to Australia in 2006, sustained multiple gunshot wounds during the attack and was taken to hospital for emergency surgery. He is on medication for nerve pain and to help him sleep, with limited mobility of his left hand. As a proud Australian, this award holds special significance for me, Al Ahmed said. It reinforces my faith in Australia, its values, and the generosity and support of the Australian community.

I accept this with great humility and gratitude, and I remain committed to giving back to the community and upholding the values that make Australia such a remarkable nation, he said. The honour marks the first time in 23 years the Cross of Valour has been awarded. In 2003, West Australian police officer Tim Britten and civilian Richard Joyes received the honour for risking their lives to rescue survivors from the burning Sari Club following the Bali bombings in 2002.

Governor General Acknowledges Physical Toll and Grief

Mostyn acknowledged both the lasting physical toll of Al Ahmed's heroism and the profound grief of the families of those who died. As the country witnessed the horror of the attack, in very dangerous circumstances, Mr Al Ahmed acted without thought for his own safety to prevent grave harm and loss of life for others, Mostyn said.

The official bravery citations, prepared following consideration by the independent Australian Bravery Decorations Council, also document the heroism of three people who never made it home. The Gurmans were out walking together when they encountered one of the attackers. Boris physically confronted and disarmed the gunman, while Sofia risked her life to assist her husband. She was fatally wounded while trying to help Boris, who had also been shot.

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Posthumous Honours for Gurman Couple and Morrison

Both will posthumously receive the nation's second-highest civilian bravery decoration, reserved for acts of conspicuous courage in circumstances of great peril. Morrison was attending the Chanukah by the Sea celebrations when the gunfire erupted. He confronted one of the attackers. He suffered a gunshot wound to his arm before being fatally wounded.

His citation recognises the considerable bravery he displayed in attempting to incapacitate one of the gunmen. Morrison's daughter, Sheina Gutnick, said the award was a reflection not merely of her father's extraordinary courage in his final moments, but of the person he was for all of his 62 years. He was brave. He was heroic.

He loved his family fiercely. He protected his family, his friends, his community, she said. And when faced with mortal danger, my dad chose to act and protect all of those that he loved. And as we all know, it did cost him his life, she said.

Mostyn said the four awards would be the first of many arising from the massacre, with ongoing investigations and inquiries expected to uncover further acts of extraordinary courage. We must reflect with sadness that three of these awards are posthumous, she said. In tragic circumstances, Mr and Mrs Gurman and Mr Morrison all died in the course of their brave actions to protect others, Mostyn said.