Ahmed Al Ahmed, who disarmed a gunman during the Bondi attack, becomes the sixth recipient of Australia's highest civilian bravery honour, as three others are honoured posthumously.

Ahmed al-Ahmed, the man who tackled and disarmed one of the Bondi beach gunmen, has become just the sixth recipient of Australia's highest civilian bravery honour, the Cross of Valour.

Ahmed al-Ahmed Receives Cross of Valour

Governor-General Sam Mostyn announced the award, along with decorations for three others who died protecting innocent lives during the December 14, 2025 antisemitic terrorist attack. The attack claimed the lives of 16 innocent people, including 15 who died at the scene. Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead at the scene, while his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram, was injured and charged. He remains before the courts.

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Al-Ahmed, a fruit seller born in Syria who moved to Australia in 2006, was walking near Bondi Beach when he heard gunfire and saw members of the public fleeing for their lives. Despite the immense danger, he confronted and disarmed one of the gunmen, tackling him to the ground and seizing his weapon. He was then fired on by the other gunman and sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Al-Ahmed was taken to hospital for emergency surgery.

He is on medication for nerve pain and to help him sleep, and has limited mobility in his left hand. He said he still thinks about the fear he felt in the moment he resolved to rush toward the danger, but his inner strength helps him manage it.

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"As a proud Australian, this award holds special significance for me. It reinforces my faith in Australia, its values, and the generosity and support of the Australian community," Al-Ahmed said.

"I accept this with great humility and gratitude, and I remain committed to giving back to the community and upholding the values that make Australia such a remarkable nation. " He added: "This is my message - we have to care about unity and caring about each other. The evil was coming to divide us but thank God I was in the right moment.

" The honour marks the first time in 23 years the Cross of Valour has been awarded. In 2003, West Australian police officer Tim Britten and civilian Richard Joyes received the honour for risking their lives to rescue survivors from the burning Sari Club following the Bali bombings in 2002. Mostyn acknowledged both the lasting physical toll of Al-Ahmed's heroism and the profound grief of the families of those who died.

"As the country witnessed the horror of the attack, in very dangerous circumstances, Mr Al Ahmed acted without thought for his own safety to prevent grave harm and loss of life for others," she said. Three people who died attempting to thwart the attack have also been honoured. Boris and Sofia Gurman were out walking together when they encountered one of the attackers. Boris physically confronted and disarmed the gunman, while Sofia risked her life to assist her husband.

Posthumous Awards for Attack Victims

Both were fatally shot after tackling one of the men. They will posthumously receive the Star of Courage, the nation's second-highest civilian bravery decoration. Reuven Morrison, who confronted one of the gunmen during the Chanukah by the Sea celebrations, will be awarded the Bravery Medal. Morrison was attending the event when shots rang out.

After throwing an object at the attacker whom Al-Ahmed had disarmed, he was fatally shot while attempting to shelter behind a nearby tree. He suffered a gunshot wound to his arm before being fatally wounded. His citation recognises the considerable bravery he displayed in attempting to incapacitate one of the gunmen.

Morrison's daughter, Sheina Gutnick, said the award reflected not merely her father's extraordinary courage in his final moments, but of the person he was for all of his 62 years.

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"He was brave. He was heroic. He loved his family fiercely. He protected his family, his friends, his community," she said.

"And when faced with mortal danger, my dad chose to act and protect all of those that he loved. And as we all know, it did cost him his life.

" Gutnick added: "He was such a fierce protector for those that he loved. Everyone present at that Chanukah celebration fell under that umbrella of Reuven's protection and ultimately he showed the world just who he was.

" She said recognising acts of courage with formal accolades was important for all Australians to show how much they appreciated selfless acts. "There's so many of us that, when faced with darkness, ultimately rise up to the challenge and fight back. It's the most Australian thing that could be.

Governor-General Pays Tribute

" Mostyn paid tribute to the incredible bravery of the four recipients and the sadness that three of the commendations were being awarded posthumously. "We must reflect with sadness that three of these awards are posthumous," she said. "In tragic circumstances, Mr and Mrs Gurman and Mr Morrison all died in the course of their brave actions to protect others. " "Australians are humbled by the example of all four recipients," Mostyn said.

"On behalf of all Australians, I offer heartfelt condolences to the families of Mr and Mrs Gurman and Mr Morrison and the Jewish community more broadly. " The official bravery citations were prepared following consideration by the independent Australian Bravery Decorations Council. Mostyn said the four awards would be the first of many arising from the massacre, with ongoing investigations and inquiries expected to uncover further acts of extraordinary courage.

The decorations were announced a little more than two weeks before the first anniversary of the attack. Of the five others who have received the Cross of Valour since its inception in 1975, the most recent were Timothy Britten and Richard Joyes.