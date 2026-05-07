Bonnie Tyler in Coma After Emergency Surgery

Welsh musician Bonnie Tyler has been placed in an induced coma after emergency intestinal surgery. The 74-year-old singer was admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, on Wednesday for the surgery. Despite initial reports she is "now recuperating", a representative for Tyler provided a further update on Thursday, local time. "Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery," they said.

Welsh musician Bonnie Tyler has been placed in an induced coma after emergency intestinal surgery. The 74-year-old Total Eclipse Of The Heart singer, whose real name is Gaynor Sullivan, was admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, on Wednesday for the surgery.

Despite initial reports she is "now recuperating", a representative for Tyler provided a further update on Thursday, local time.

"Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery," they said. Tyler launched to international success in the 1970s with hit It's A Heartache skyrocketing up charts in both the UK and US.

Her most successful single though, Total Eclipse Of The Heart, would go on to be one of the highest selling singles of all time with more than six million units sold and a number of stints at the top of charts in the decades since it was released in 1983. She would go on to feature on the soundtrack for the renowned 1984 film Footloose with another hit, Holding Out For A Hero.

A representative for Tyler said "all of her family, friends and fans will be concerned about this news".

"(We) will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery," they said





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Bonnie Tyler Total Eclipse Of The Heart Emergency Surgery Induced Coma Recovery

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