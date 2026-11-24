Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary severs ties with WIRES due to unacceptable delays in placing orphaned animals, citing reputational harm and animal welfare risks.

Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary has officially terminated its referral agreement with the NSW-based not-for-profit organization WIRES, effective immediately following a five-year collaboration. The sanctuary will cease automatically redirecting hotline callers seeking help for orphaned wildlife to WIRES, citing critical failures in the animal placement service that jeopardized the survival of vulnerable species in Tasmania.

Core Reasons for Ending the Partnership

Greg Irons, the owner of Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary, stated that the decision to cut ties was driven by serious concerns regarding the operational efficiency of WIRES. He argued that the service failed to perform one of its most basic functions: sending timely alerts to registered wildlife carers when orphaned animals were found. Mr. Irons emphasized that delaying these notifications is unacceptable for furless orphans and young birds that require frequent, specialized feeding and care.

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According to Mr. Irons, having animals wait for many hours before carers are even aware of their existence creates unnecessary risks for their health and survival. He believes that the current system does not adequately protect the animals during the critical window between discovery and placement. The sanctuary now plans to provide callers with relevant contact details directly, making it clear they are dealing with a separate organization distinct from WIRES.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Mr. Irons and Bonorong CEO Matt Clement have been vocal about the reputational damage inflicted on the sanctuary. Mr. Clement told the ABC that the connection to WIRES caused massive reputational harm because the public incorrectly assumed Bonorong was responsible for the placement delays. He stated that the sanctuary reached a point where it could not be complicit in a system it viewed as failing animals.

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In response, WIRES Chief Executive Leanne Taylor expressed disappointment in Bonorong's decision to publicly criticize the service rather than continuing to work constructively to resolve challenges. WIRES maintains that it provides a free community service and will continue to support wildlife volunteers in Tasmania. Ms. Taylor asserted that animal welfare remains their priority and that protocols are in place to address and respond to any duty of care complaints.

WIRES has been running the placement service out of call centers in NSW and New Zealand for the Tasmanian government free of charge. Despite this, Mr. Irons documented several recent examples where the service did not respond quickly enough, arguing that these incidents reflect a broader pattern of issues observed over the past five years.

Specific Incidents Driving the Decision

Messages revealed that WIRES took close to 24 hours to put out an alert for a baby pademelon waiting with a member of the public last month. Mr. Irons cited this delay as a prime example of the service's inefficiency, noting that such waits can be life-threatening for vulnerable wildlife. He submitted a letter this week to WIRES, Minister Gavin Pearce, and the Department of Natural Resources and Environment detailing these concerns.

In another incident from last month, two southern brown brown bandicoot joeys were found in the hot sun climbing on their dead mother. Mr. Irons suggested they should be taken to a vet urgently given their small size and condition. However, messages show the joeys were left with the member of the public overnight before being dropped with a friend who is a wildlife carer.

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When questioned why the joeys were not taken to a vet or Bonorong's animal hospital, a WIRES operator admitted that things were hectic on their end but claimed the joeys were doing really well. Mr. Irons countered that joeys of that size typically do well on the first day but tend to go downhill after that, highlighting the danger of the delay.

Real-World Impact and Future Procedures

This month, a baby bird was left with a member of the public overnight before WIRES sent a message to Bonorong asking if it should be taken to a vet. The WIRES operator stated that the member of the public had never sent photos and there was no follow-up. Mr. Irons argued that it is WIRES's job to follow up with members of the public once they report finding an orphaned animal, not just pass the information along.

Mr. Irons and his wife Melissa stepped in to take in the weak and dehydrated bird, describing the incident as part of a small sample of issues witnessed with WIRES. To ensure accountability in future interactions, Bonorong will provide callers with details on whom to contact if they believe their call was not appropriately handled. The sanctuary's rescue hotline will now handle inquiries without automatically redirecting cases to WIRES.

Mr. Irons and his wife Melissa are now calling for the WIRES service to be replaced in Tasmania with a more responsive and reliable system. The move marks a significant shift in how orphaned wildlife cases are managed in the state, placing the responsibility of direct communication and initial triage back on the sanctuary itself. This decision underscores the critical need for immediate action in wildlife rescue operations.