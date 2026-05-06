Bontempelli Declared Fit for Bulldogs as Essendon Addresses Whiteboard Saga and Caddy’s Comments

Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli is set to play against Port Adelaide despite injury concerns, while Essendon coach Brad Scott discusses the whiteboard controversy and defends Nate Caddy’s criticism of the club’s mediocrity.

Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli has been declared fit to play against Port Adelaide on Friday night despite ongoing injury concerns. Bontempelli, who has been managing a sore knee and a bruised heel, participated in limited training sessions this week but remains determined to take the field.

His durability has been remarkable, with only 12 missed games since his debut in 2014. The Bulldogs, currently on a four-game losing streak, cannot afford to rest their star player, and coach Luke Beveridge has confirmed Bontempelli’s availability, emphasizing his high pain threshold and commitment to playing unless severely compromised.

Meanwhile, Essendon coach Brad Scott has addressed the fallout from the whiteboard saga, where a leaked scouting report from the Brisbane Lions listed perceived weaknesses of Essendon players, including labeling Zach Merrett and Kyle Langford as 'selfish' and Sam Durham as a 'hot head.

' Scott downplayed the need for a personal apology from Brisbane, stating that such analysis is standard practice for all clubs. However, he used the incident as an opportunity to discuss with his players how they are perceived externally and encouraged them to work on changing those perceptions. Scott also defended Nate Caddy’s post-match comments about being tired of 'mediocrity' at Essendon, praising his competitiveness and leadership.

Caddy, who has won less than a third of his 34 AFL matches, is eager to drive the team forward and has shown significant growth in taking responsibility for the club’s future. Scott dismissed suggestions that Caddy’s comments indicate a desire to leave Essendon, asserting that the young forward is fully invested in the club’s success. Essendon, currently struggling with a 1-7 record, will face GWS at Engie Stadium on Saturday as they look to turn their season around





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AFL Western Bulldogs Marcus Bontempelli Essendon Brad Scott

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