Booker Winner David Szalay on AI, Promotion and the Power of Personal Experience in Fiction

In an interview at the Sydney Writers' Festival, Booker Prize-winning author David Szalay discusses his novel Flesh, his reading influences, and his views on AI in writing, emphasizing the unique value of human embodiment and the necessity of author promotion in the modern era.

David Szalay is being shepherded between press engagements at Sydney Writers' Festival . In 2025 the Hungarian-British author won the Booker Prize for Flesh , which follows teenager István as he moves beyond his working class beginnings in Hungary and eventually into the world of London's elite.

The novel was described by Booker judge Roddy Doyle as "about living, and the strangeness of living" and by The Guardian as "about what is fundamentally unsayable, the ineffable things that sit at the centre of every life, hovering beyond the reach of language". Szalay has since spent months articulating the unsayable and ineffable about the book in an endless press cycle of interviews.

We have a quick chat in the warm glow of the vanity lights bordering the dressing room mirrors in the bowels of Redfern's cavernous Carriageworks. There is, inexplicably, an ironing board next to us. We ignore it but agree that I should probably acknowledge it was there when I eventually transcribe our interview. Great.

No, no I actually really like it. I didn't really know what to expect - I've never been here before. It's sort of more American than Europe and more European than America and maybe it is in a kind of sweet spot. I know it's not a recent book, it was published many years ago, but in the last six months, I read Narrow Road to the Deep North by Richard Flanagan.

I thought that was brilliant. I also read, not that long ago, a book called Fly Away Peter by David Malouf. And I know, unfortunately, he recently died but I loved that book. Sure, I mean I myself can only read Hungarian translation really, my Hungarian is not really good enough to read it in the original novel.

I guess my favourite Hungarian novel is a novel called Fateless by Imre Kertész, who won the Nobel Prize about 20 years ago. It's a novel based on his personal experience of the Holocaust. Obviously we have, there are Holocaust novels, like ad infinitum, but this is a very, very great one. Because it's based on personal experience, it has an authority and it's kind of, it's quite funny.

And he's allowed to do that because it is based on, he has the authority to be funny about it. It's not a comedy, it is a sad, crushing book ultimately, obviously, but it has comedy in it. There's an ambient anxiety across the arts about AI and particularly about what its rise means for fiction. This week the debate was kicked further along by a Nobel Prize Winner speaking about using AI in preliminary research for her novel.

How do you feel about the conversations underway about AI and writing? Well, I was doing a radio interview a few months ago in London, it was actually a kind of live interview, and they sort of ambushed me. They'd asked some AI to write the first paragraph of a sequel to Flesh. I mean, to be fair to them, they did say, "is it OK if I read this out?

" And I guess I could have said no. Luckily it was terrible. It was really awful. And it wasn't even a successful parody. It was just sort of generic AI trying to be literary.

Flesh contains virtually no metaphors at all. This one paragraph contained two really laborious, clunky metaphors. It was a piece of writing that was grammatically correct… there was a bloke lying on a bed looking at a wall feeling sad or something. I didn't feel threatened by it.

But, you know, it's improving all the time. It goes back to physicality in a way - AI is not embodied. It does not know, will never know what it is like to be a living body. So it will always be pretending.

It will always be this thing where it's trying to pretend to be a human living body writing about that. But it might get very, very, very good at pretending but that raises interesting questions about since we know it's pretend you know it does get interesting. If I was writing genre fiction, I wouldn't be quite so relaxed, I don't think. I think it will be able to do that to a pretty high level.

Yes, exactly. It probably already has. But the thing is, even there, I don't think it would have the idea of doing hockey smut. That's very human to want to do hockey smut.

You always need a human to want to do hockey smut, AI would never on its own think of doing hockey smut unless a human had already done it, you see, that's the key point. We're here at Sydney Writers' Festival at a time when an author can't really afford to be a recluse or let their work speak for itself.

Winning awards, as you have, obviously helps find readers but so does relentless promotion, whether it is celebrity book clubs - I noticed you did Dua Lipa's - or festivals like this one. What's your relationship to that side of it all? Do you enjoy it? Yeah, well it makes a really nice counterpoint to sitting on your own in a room typing, which obviously is the other part of it.

So I do quite enjoy sort of getting out and talking to people about the book and just sort of being a bit more social. I'm glad that that's not the whole jo





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David Szalay Booker Prize Flesh AI And Writing Sydney Writers' Festival Author Promotion

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