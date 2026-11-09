Boomerang Graduates: One Mother on Five Months With Her Son Back Home

A columnist describes five months with her graduate son back home amid the economy, and hopes Alan Milburn's final NEET review will ease the boomerang graduate trend.

A columnist has written about the experience of having her graduate son move back into the family home, where he has now been living for five months. Writing about the household shift, she describes the arrangement as a move from an extended holiday phase to a new normal, driven by a difficult job market and the wider economy. Her account offers a personal view of the boomerang graduate trend that many families across the country are now living through.

The columnist says her son may be stuck at home for a while longer because of current economic conditions. She compares her own role to a creaky gunslinger dragged out of retirement, borrowing the image of Clint Eastwood's character in the film Unforgiven. Her reference points to a sense of reluctant return rather than a planned change in family life.

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How Boomerang Graduates Are Settling Back Home

The columnist's son has been back home for five months, and she describes the arrangement as a new normal rather than a short stay. She says that, after years of quiet routines, she had settled into a dourly ascetic lifestyle of silent staring, infrequent laundry and simple meals before he returned.

She says her core domestic skills have returned quickly. She can still wash, dry and fold multiple loads each week and keep the household supplied with milk, which she describes as muscle memory that feels as instinctive as breathing.

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Other skills have faded, however. She stopped cooking the day she dropped her son off at university halls in 2022, and she says she has had to dust off a small repertoire of five recipes from the cookbook writer Meera Sodha.

Household Routines and Everyday Friction

Daily life at home has brought new friction, and the columnist openly admits that she has become a controlling curmudgeon. She describes having firm opinions about where things are kept, which bowls are acceptable and what food should be eaten at which time of day.

She says her son regularly catches her muttering to herself as she moves jars around, hides the pint glass she dislikes or re-sorts the recycling. She also says that she and her husband have lost some conversational ease, speaking in rambling, repetitive shorthand, and that their frequent talk about pigeons is now noticed by their son.

Despite these tensions, she says she loves having him at home. She describes him as very fun company and extremely forgiving, except when she tries to make him eat mouldy maple syrup, and she calls the extra time with one of her favourite people an unexpected bonus.

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Economic Pressure and the NEET Review Debate

The columnist links her son's return to economic pressure, saying that in the current economy he may remain at home for an extended period. She describes the situation as a shared burden for her family, one that has cost her son some of his sanity through repetitive evenings of pigeon chat and dodgy fridge dregs for dinner.

She pins her hopes on Alan Milburn's final NEET review, which she hopes will work miracles for her son and for all of his boomerang peers. The review is named in her column as the policy development she is watching, and she expresses hope that it will reduce the number of young graduates returning to family homes.

She also looks ahead to what may follow once her son moves out. Older friends have reminded her that, when he does leave, she may be given another final job, that of grandparenting, which she accepts with a mix of humour and resignation about her long family commitments.