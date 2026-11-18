Cricket Australia will offer an independent confidential forum for 2018 Sandpapergate veterans, with NDAs waived for former staff, after public clashes between Usman Khawaja and Pat Cummins.

Cricket Australia will offer an independent forum for veterans of the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal to share their memories of the tour of South Africa. The move follows days of public argument over recollections of the tour and whether the team should have taken collective responsibility.

Cricket Australia Announces Veteran Forum

CA chair David Boon and chief executive Todd Greenberg unveiled the approach after an emergency board meeting on Tuesday night. The voluntary process aims to move the exchanges out of the public square. CA has told this masthead that non-disclosure agreements for former staff who took part in the tour will be waived if they choose to take part in the forum. The scandal ended with long bans for Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

Also read Live: Cricket Australia CEO addresses media as Sandpapergate saga continues

The severity of those penalties drove Usman Khawaja to offer an unvarnished account in his autobiography, including a call for wider accountability. That led to a stinging press conference riposte from captain Pat Cummins, who attacked Khawaja and his version of events. Greenberg said CA accepted it must share responsibility for how the episode was handled and for the win-at-all-costs culture before the Test series against the Proteas.

Advertisement

He said everyone has to take some level of accountability and CA is part of that. He said players had described the culture at the time as quite toxic and the dressing room as difficult. Greenberg said it was a win-at-all-costs mentality that does not start with a group of players but comes from an entire organisation. He said there is a level of responsibility CA has to accept.

He added that the game and the Australian team have learnt enormous lessons and made enormous changes. He credited Justin Langer and Tim Paine for recreating the culture over the first four years, and Andrew McDonald and Pat Cummins for taking it to another level. He said it takes a lot for a team to go through such a difficult period and reinvent themselves as the team they are today.

Confidential Forum Details Revealed

Boon and Greenberg made it plain the forum, overseen by a prominent former judge or Kings Counsel, would be confidential. The CA board will then decide how much of it is made public. Greenberg said that would be a matter for the board, and CA would look to be as transparent as possible while protecting the confidentiality of people who come forward. Khawaja and Warner reacted to the press conference on Fox Cricket.

Khawaja said he would support the process but questioned CA as the arbiter of what would be public. He said he always wanted a safe space to chat and wished CA had done this a week and a half ago, probably longer ago. Khawaja said the public want to know what happened there. He said it is hard to get the whole truth unless everyone is speaking, support staff and players.

He asked what the outcome would be if the process is left open-ended. He said he does not think there should be any sanctions and the price paid was a hefty price. Khawaja said his biggest question, which he wrote down, is that the board makes the decisions on what comes out at the end. He asked how that is an actual way of presenting what people are saying.

He said he can go in and say something, but the board can decide not to release it, and then it goes in a circle again. Greenberg, previously chief executive of the Australian Cricketers Association, said he had spoken extensively with Khawaja, Warner and Cummins in recent days. He refused to denigrate any of their wildly conflicting accounts. He said they can both be true because it is their version of events, and their version of events is their truth.

Advertisement

Greenberg Defends Conflicting Player Accounts

Greenberg said he is not there to tell someone what they believe, nor should they tell him what he believes. He said versions of events can be true to different people, and that is the difficulty. He said he had consistent dialogue with both Dave and Uz and holds them in enormous, high regard.

Greenberg said what Warner went through, the price he paid and his sanction, and his return to the Australian team to perform and finish on his terms, takes a very special human. He said he has such admiration for Warner, as he does for Khawaja, and it is not for him to disrespect their view.

He said when Cummins or somebody else speaks, he has to accept their version of events because he was not there, was not part of it and did not see it. Boon, who is yet to declare whether he will continue as chair beyond an interim period following the resignation of Mike Baird, spoke with sadness about relationships between players fracturing in real time. He said it is very sad in many ways what has eventuated.

As a former player, he said one of the most important things cricket gives is the relationships and mateship that endure long after playing careers end. Boon said his hope is that this process can help strengthen those connections and allow focus on what lies ahead. He encouraged everyone to allow the process to unfold respectfully and privately.

CA announced the process in a clear attempt to move current exchanges out of the public square, but it is unlikely to stop some players from still wanting to tell their truths publicly.